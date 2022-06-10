The new partnerships further establishes the firm as a trusted leader in the digital asset space
AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitwave, the first enterprise-grade tax, accounting, and finance software for digital assets, continues to grow its partner network, accelerating its leadership in the ecosystem. The first of these announcements with Figment, one of the world's leading enterprise yield-bearing staking solutions, is another enhancement to Bitwave's decentralized finance (DeFi) treatments.
"Figment is at the forefront of enabling crypto staking for Enterprise," says Bitwave CEO and co-founder Pat White. "We are excited to partner with them to provide Bitwave customers with a yield-bearing staking option that is fully integrated into the platform."
"We're excited to be partnering with Bitwave to bring additional capabilities around staking to their customers," says Andrew Cronk, CPO, and co-founder of Figment. "Bitwave's best-in-class staking treatment handling will allow Figment to further its mission by empowering organizations to build Web3, the next generation of the Internet. We're happy to be working to push the staking industry further," Cronk finishes.
The three new strategic partnerships with Bookkeeper 360, an outsourced accounting firm, and Caravel Partners, a NetSuite implementation consultant, and Digitas, a learning and development company that creates digital asset curriculums, will further expand Bitwave's partnership ecosystem with trusted leaders in the industry.
"Bookkeeper 360 has worked extensively with companies using digital assets. Now, they can leverage Bitwave's platform to provide accounting services to their clients," says White. Vice President of Sales & Business Development at Bookkeeper 360, Steven Miller, continues, "We're excited to announce Bookkeeper 360's partnership with Bitwave. Their platform has been essential to helping simplify the blockchain transactions of our cryptocurrency clients."
"As an early adopter of digital assets, and a premier implementor of NetSuite, Caravel has increasingly collaborated with Bitwave on complex digital asset implementations," says White."Caravel is pleased to announce we have officially partnered with Bitwave. Our team will not only be able to utilize Bitwave but also fully implement the product moving forward," says Tai Valenzuela, Director of Marketing & Alliances at Caravel Partners.
Finally, Bitwave is announcing a partnership with Digitas to extend its industry expertise for educational purposes.
"Our industry has a big problem. Talent. Hard to find, harder to train, and hardest to retain. Digitas is partnering with Bitwave to solve these problems and fulfill our vision: to accelerate mainstream adoption of digital assets by onboarding the world's professionals. Together, we are creating a world-class digital asset curriculum to welcome finance and accounting professionals to our next financial system," says Trevor Ward, CPA, Managing Director at Digitas.
"We are excited to work with Digitas to help create content and training videos on digital asset accounting," finishes White.
About Figment
Figment's purpose is to build a better Internet by increasing usage of the next generation of Proof of Stake blockchains. These efficient blockchains give people greater control of their data, more privacy, and increase financial inclusion. By eliminating intermediaries they also limit the power of centralized data monopolies, rent seeking institutions and anti-social algorithms. We bring our mission to reality by helping investors stake their tokens; earn yield and participate in securing the blockchain. Our Hubble and Prime applications as well as our governance expertise allow token holders to analyze, monitor and make informed decisions. We build Web 3 developer communities via our Learn education program and then make it simple for these developers to launch applications and manage smart contracts via our DataHub platform. And finally by building and operating The Graph based indexers we enable the efficient search and querying of blockchain data.
About Bookkeeper 360
Bookkeeper360 is a fintech accounting solution for small businesses. Bookkeeper360's product offerings include SaaS business intelligence tools and tech-enabled accounting, advisory, back-office, payroll, and tax services provided by its 100% U.S. Based team of CPA's and accounting experts. Learn more at bookkeeper360.com.
About Caravel Partners
The Team at Caravel has spent the last two decades working with clients across North America ranging from SMB, Mid-Market, to Enterprise. Having worked with over 500 clients, Caravel has consolidated this experience into a repeatable framework for helping companies define lean yet scalable business processes, efficiently determining the right technology to support the business, deploying the software platform, providing project oversight to ensure project and ultimately business success and providing ongoing support services as needed.
Our goal is your goal: Help drive the right decisions as quickly and as cost-effectively as possible.
About Digitas
About Bitwave
Bitwave is a provider of tax and accounting software that is used to track investments in cryptocurrency. The platform is used by C-Suite financial executives who are eager to invest in cryptocurrency but have lacked the proper accounting protocols to do so in the past. By creating the opportunity to make these investments, Bitwave is playing a key role in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) movement and removing the friction that has traditionally plagued financial services. The firm was founded in 2018 by technology entrepreneurs Pat White and Amy Kalnoki and is based in San Francisco, CA.
