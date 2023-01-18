Recent release "Lakeside High School 1963-1964" from Page Publishing author Bob Walkotten is an engaging work that highlights the ongoing issues that impact students, through the eyes of Lakeside High School.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Walkotten has completed his new book "Lakeside High School 1963-1964": a gripping and potent novel that introduces Jim Owens, who shares his memories of his time working in Lakeside High School.
Author Bob Walkotten graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a B.A. and from Seton Hall University with an M.A. degree.
Bob is certified in grades 7–12 as a social studies teacher and social worker. He coached football and baseball and was the youngest wrestling coach to transform an inherited two-year 0–23 team into a state district champion in five years during the 1970s. He earned a master's degree in guidance and informational services from Montclair State University to become a student counselor. He later earned a master's degree in supervision/principal for the district. He then moved on to become the K-12 supervisor of guidance in another school district. Along the way, he co-coordinated the ROGATE (Resources Offered for Gifted and Talented Education) program for seventh and eighth graders. He initiated a school peer counseling program for students from divorced, single-parent, or dysfunctional families.
Bob writes, "Frank arrived a few minutes later with about ten things that he wanted to check on before school started. He gazed upon Linda, smiled, and said, 'Good morning, Linda. What can I do for you this morning?' Linda popped up and bounced into his office ahead of him and shut the door as he walked by. Now Frank knew Linda. If he asked her to leave or come back later, she would stop off at the superintendent's office on the way to the local newspaper to panic the neighborhood about a concern. He knew that it was best to let her get whatever it was off of her chest. He also knew that he should not interrupt her. If this was going to be less than two hours, just let her go."
Published by Page Publishing, Bob Walkotten's engrossing tale offers valuable insight into the issues that continue to go on in schools to this day.
