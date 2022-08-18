After a successful inaugural conference, LITFINCON returns in March 2023 to host industry-leading speakers, insightful panelists, and a curated audience of decision-makers in the legal and alternative investment fields.
HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LITFINCON is excited to announce its return to The Post Oak Hotel in Houston in March 2023, after a triumphant conference in March 2022.
Last year's LITFINCON attracted global thought-leaders from a variety of disciplines in the legal and investment sectors. In particular, attendees learned about the major trends and notable developments in litigation finance – an emerging investment asset class for institutional investors and an increasing source of capital for legal professionals and law firms.
Building on LITFINCON, LITFINCON II expects to have a diverse set of over 300 attendees that include leading business executives, judges, litigation funders, elite Am Law firms, corporate counsel, legal professors, and institutional investors. We are looking forward to hosting this event in our backyard, Houston, Texas, one of the largest legal markets in the country. Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to a diverse mix of insightful panel discussions, regulatory changes, judicial thoughts & opinions, and investment trends in litigation finance.
There will be even more opportunities to connect with speakers, panelists, and other attendees to expand referral networks and become well-informed about this growing institutional asset class. New to the agenda, LITFINCON II will host an exclusive event for VIP attendees to experience the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world. The conference will also continue the fun tradition of "Law, Lunch & Laughs" with a celebrity comedian as a keynote speaker.
LITFINCON II is thrilled to have early support from some of the most high-profile organizations in the litigation finance industry. Confirmed initial sponsors for LITFINCON II include Certum Group, CAC Specialty, Schulte Roth & Zabel, Omni Bridgeway, Filevine, Aon, Dunning Rievman, and Arran Capital.
"We're proud that the inaugural LITFINCON was a tremendous success and want to thank the many sponsors, panelists, and attendees, who attended from all over the world – London, Geneva, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Austin. LITFINCON highlighted the growing field of litigation finance and the importance of Texas as a hub that unites all participants in the legal field. Siltstone Capital is excited about continuing the momentum and advancing the litigation finance field by hosting LITFINCON II in March 2023," says Mani Walia, Managing Partner & General Counsel, Siltstone Capital.
Entrusted by leading institutions, Siltstone Capital is a premier multi-strategy investment firm that provides capital solutions to litigants, law firms, and legal departments to help resolve their real-world legal issues and create significant value for all stakeholders.
