For the Third Time, Wursta Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 601 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 435% Percent
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Wursta is No. 601 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We're proud to be included among the ranks of so many innovative companies for the third year in a row," Wursta CEO Matt Wursta said. "Our growth is truly a testament to the culture and capabilities of the team that's come together here, and I couldn't be more excited to see how we will evolve as leaders in technology."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
"Wursta's momentum is strong," Wursta added. "We doubled headcount in 2022 and expanded into two new international markets, including in South America, where we opened an office in Ecuador. We're continuing to grow the Wursta team and are looking for the best and the brightest technology leaders to help us enable more businesses with the tech tools of the future."
As a premier Google Partner, Wursta's mission is to help organizations maximize their use of the Cloud. Wursta works alongside its clients to help them make better technology decisions and grow their businesses in ways they wouldn't have the ability to do otherwise. This helps organizations develop cultures of continuous innovation, powered by real-time collaboration. Wursta has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 Annual List three years in a row.
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Wursta
Wursta is a technology consultancy that helps organizations maximize their use of the cloud to compete in the modern world. As a Global premier Google partner, Wursta handles cloud migrations, managed services, infrastructure modernization, custom application development, digital workplace optimization, and Cyber security and risk management. The now Austin, TX-based company was founded in 2014 by Matt Wursta and has ranked in the top 500 of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies for the past two years. For more information visit https://wursta.com/
About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
