eProcessingNetwork, LLC (ePN), is pleased to offer the latest in mobile payment solutions with a first-to-market mobile Remote Deposit Capture (RDC) through Paya Services and ePNMobile.
HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eProcessingNetwork, LLC (ePN), a software development company specializing in secure real-time transaction processing, services, and support, announced today it has partnered with Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, to offer its first-to-market mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC) payment solution. Available through Paya and ePNMobile payment applications, it provides small-to-mid-sized merchants easy check acceptance functionality through their device's camera.
Mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC) technology is now a mainstay for many fully banked consumers and large businesses but remains a challenge for the small-to mid-sized businesses (SMBs). A survey of US-based SMBs found that paper checks continue to be a routine way that businesses receive payments, with check use increasing over the last three years in many B2B verticals. eProcessingNetwork is taking the lead in providing an all-in-one solution that simplifies the check deposit process and increase merchant productivity.
"Most small business owners already utilize their smartphones for personal deposits, so mRDC for their business is a natural transition," said Steve Sotis, President of eProcessingNetwork. "ePN offers our mRDC feature through ePNMobile, our robust mobile payment app, to provide SMBs with simple, secure, and affordable functionality."
By downloading the ePNMobile app on iOS or Android devices, B2B merchants can deposit checks electronically with a quick capture of the check image. Integrated with ePNMobile, mRDC adds value and versatility, making it a one-stop mobile payment solution. With mRDC, merchants can easily consolidate deposits and access online reporting from multiple locations and with multiple users. The optical character recognition (OCR) technology powering mRDC functionality reduces the possibility of errors and fees associated with depositing paper checks, and eliminates the need for manual check entry, saving the merchant time and money, with a positive impact to their bottom line.
"Mobile RDC solutions like ePN's can help small businesses meet the demands of receiving paper checks, which remains a prominent method of B2B payments today," said Chris Brundage, Head of PayaACH at Paya. "The secure and cost-effective technology improves SMB efficiency by reducing manual data entry, lost checks, and time for funds to clear."
About eProcessing Network, LLC
eProcessing Network (ePN) is a software development company specializing in secure, real-time transaction processing services, solutions, and support for all small to mid-sized merchants. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ePN is certified to process a comprehensive suite of electronic payment transactions through all major credit & debit card, check/ACH and gift card/loyalty processors, and sells its services and products exclusively through Resellers and ISO sales channels. eProcessing Network is a registered Visa USA® and Mastercard® Third-Party Service Provider and is compliant with PCI and PA-DSS Data Security Standards. For more information, visit http://www.eProcessingNetwork.com .
About Paya, Inc.
Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $40 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH, and Dallas, TX. For more information, visit https://paya.com/
