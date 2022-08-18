Joint Solutions Help Global Brands Understand, Engage, Acquire, Convert, and Retain more Customers
ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, today announced a partnership with Redpoint Global, a market leader in customer engagement and data management solutions. This partnership combines Redpoint Global's rgOne™ solution with Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Solution to give companies all the data, insights, tools, and capabilities they need to adapt to evolving consumer expectations in real time and drive growth without discounting.
Today's consumers don't think in terms of channels, they interact with brands in many ways and expect them all to deliver unique one-to-one communications. This is a tall order given 73% of consumers said meeting their rising expectations for a personalized experience is something most brands struggle with, according to a survey conducted by Redpoint Global and the Harris Poll. This has a significant impact on the bottom-line considering McKinsey & Company reports companies that grow faster drive 40% more of their revenue from personalization than their slower-growing counterparts.
Redpoint's solution includes a powerful Customer Data Platform (CDP) that consolidates data siloes to provide a 360-degree customer view, advanced segmentation and analytics for more targeted and relevant marketing campaigns, and omnichannel campaign orchestration to deliver meaningful experiences across social media, SMS, ecommerce, mobile, in-store and more. Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform™ provides the foundation for an ongoing mutual value exchange that creates endless opportunities to connect with customers and collects unique consent-based data that continuously enriches customer profiles and allows brands to adapt to evolving needs in real time, improving engagement, increasing repeat purchases and reducing churn. Extensible engagement modules, including gamification, Refer a Friend, User Generated Content (UGC), influencer management, and more helps companies keep customers connected to their brand and deliver ongoing value their customers can't get anywhere else. Annex Cloud's 125-plus integrations with industry leading CRM, CX, ESP, POS and other platforms allows all of this robust customer data to get pushed across an organization's tech stack to personalize every touch point.
"Deep, ongoing understanding of customer behaviors and preferences is essential to creating value-based, timely, and relevant experiences that build lasting relationships," said Al Lalani, CEO and Co-Founder, Annex Cloud. "Joining forces with Redpoint Global will give clients a comprehensive suite of engagement, data management, and loyalty capabilities that will help them connect uniquely and emotionally with each customer."
"To deliver profitable revenue growth, brands need to orchestrate precise messaging across all touchpoints while also operating at the speed of their customers," said John Nash, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of Redpoint Global. "Partnering with Annex Cloud makes perfect sense. Integrating unique loyalty data into our unified customer profiles and personalizing experiences across every customer-facing touchpoint elevates a brand's entire digital marketing strategy."
Loyalty Experience Platform—An Enterprise Customer Retention Solution that Accelerates Growth
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform is the only full-suite loyalty solution that allows organizations to buy just what they need, meaning they can start with a simple value exchange and collect first-party data, then add on more sophisticated omnichannel reward and program types as they grow.
- Modularity: The widest range of engagement modules to build attitudinal, emotional, and empathic connections. Extensible platform allows flexibility and a nimble delivery environment to meet ever-changing needs.
- Comprehensive Engagement Suite: Brands can capture, recognize, and reward all customer actions with referrals, gamification, UGC/survey, influencer management and contests.
- 125+ pre-built integrations: Pre-built integrations with more than 125 market-leading technologies strategically architected to accelerate the delivery of loyalty management programs and meaningful customer experiences.
About Annex Cloud
For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness, purchase, and retention to loyalty and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany, and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with more than 125 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
About Redpoint Global
With Redpoint's software platform, rgOne, innovative companies are perfecting their data, transforming their customer experiences across the enterprise and driving higher revenue. Redpoint's solutions provide a remarkably uniﬁed, single point of control where all customer data is connected and every touchpoint intelligently orchestrated. Delivering more engaging customer experiences, highly personalized moments, relevant next-best actions and tangible ROI—this is how leading marketers lead markets. To learn more, visit https://www.redpointglobal.com/.
