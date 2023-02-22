TPx announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named TPx to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023 for the sixth consecutive year.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider (MSP) delivering cybersecurity, managed networks, and cloud communications, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named TPx to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023 for the sixth consecutive year.
CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
MSPs are a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies and help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
In the past year, TPx has made several updates to its systems and processes to improve the customer experience and help its customers navigate the evolving business landscape. The company also rolled out new services like 5G and penetration scanning and plans to continue to broaden its security offerings to address customers' security needs.
"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."
"We're appreciative to be recognized as an Elite 150 in the prestigious MSP 500 list," said Lauren Wickstead, CMO, TPx. "For more than two decades, TPx has helped businesses navigate a complicated IT landscape that continues to become more complex each year. The recognition from CRN highlights our commitment to making IT easy for our customers."
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/msp500.
About TPx
TPx is a leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 18,000 customers in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
