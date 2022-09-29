Welcome to the future of art. Punks at Heart is an online gallery showcasing a fine art collection created entirely by the latest artificial intelligence engine. Artwork created by artificial intelligence in 2022 may be the best art you'll ever hang on your wall.
DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artwork created by artificial intelligence in 2022 may be the best art you'll ever hang on your wall.
Welcome to the future of art. Punks at Heart is an online gallery showcasing a fine art collection created entirely by the latest artificial intelligence engine.
Punksatheart.com sells the prints on gallery-quality paper, such as Ilford Cotton Textured and Hahnemüle Photorag, using the Giclée printing method.
Jason Skinner, the sales manager of Punksatheart.com, says, "We wanted to create something special. The artwork speaks for itself, but we wanted to take it further and use quality materials for the gallery prints."
The artwork is printed using only the highest quality materials on thick gallery-quality paper. Skinner added, "Having quality materials is important, but being environmentally responsible is more important, which is why we chose to use a printing process that is 100% carbon-neutral end-to-end." The gallery is also using shipping material that is 95% plastic-free.
Discover what our AI robot created at punksatheart.com.
Skinner said, "We have much respect for artificial intelligence and the things it can do. But we are NOT about adding a new "artist" to the art world---we are instead about creating a fantastic piece of artwork by artificial intelligence."
Skinner added, "AI-created art made it to gallery-quality prints. Now you can hang them on your wall without living in shame."
Before punksatheart.com, Mr. Skinner was an institutional equity trader for 25 years and became interested in art because of his previous employer's art collection.
At the end of the day, you'll have some lovely artwork, and artificial intelligence will grow just a little bit smarter every day.
Our computer isn't sentient yet, but if it were, we are pretty sure it would say "Ain't no me that allows artificial intelligence art to be enjoyed by the common folk. Give it a visit, as it may cause cognitive dissonance." #AIart #punksatheart.com
Media Contact
Jason Skinner, punksatheart.com, 1 2146734933, jason.skinner@punksatheart.com
SOURCE punksatheart.com