Women-Led Emerging Markets Venture Capital Firm Brings 2022 to a Successful Close with the Support of Strategic Limited Partners
DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond Capital Ventures (BCV) is pleased to announce the final closing of its emerging markets venture capital fund, bringing 2022 to a momentous conclusion. Beyond Capital Ventures launched on April 30, 2021 to invest in early-stage companies in India and East Africa in "need-to-have" sectors such as healthcare, climate adaptation, and fintech, helmed by conscious leaders.
Raising an investment fund during the Covid-19 pandemic, and amid recent market uncertainty, was no small feat. Eva Yazhari, General Partner, and her team earned support from over 70 Limited Partners after completing 500 fundraising calls - representing a 14% average hit rate. The fund's Limited Partners include fund of funds, Registered Investment Advisors, family offices, and foundations. Most recently, the team announced a strategic partnership with Shah Capital, a Bay Area-based family office who invested $1 million into the fund. Beyond Capital Ventures also attracted high net worth individual investors, including CEOs, exited entrepreneurs, partners at venture funds, and managing partners of law firms and investment banks, among others. Notably, 72% of the fund's investors are women and/or people of color, with 25% from the Indian diaspora.
"Financially prudent and direct impact exposure to Africa and India has been challenging to find. Beyond Capital Ventures is an impressive manager with their decade of experience in these regions and thorough due diligence process with portfolio companies," said Monica Miller, Portfolio Manager at the High Impact Fund I, LP, a fund of funds who anchored Beyond Capital Ventures' first close.
Beyond Capital Ventures Leadership Team
Beyond Capital Ventures is led by General Partner Eva Yazhari, who previously founded and led Beyond Capital Fund, an evergreen impact venture capital fund that delivered top-quartile returns and has been active in India and East Africa since 2011. She attracted a strong Leadership Team that include Venture Partner Nicholas Java, who has guided the firm's due diligence process for over a decade; Venture Partner Patricia Chin-Sweeney, Founder of I-DEV International, a business strategy and investment firm specializing in emerging markets; Director of Social Impact Matt Raimondi, who is a Senior Director at Sustainalytics; and Director of Operations and Investor Relations Mathilde Beniflah. This gender-balanced leadership places the fund in rare company: Only 10% of General Partners overseeing venture capital firms nationwide are female, and less than 7% of investment decision-makers are female.
"By closing Beyond Capital Ventures, our team truly beat the odds. We know that only 2-3% of capital flows to women fund managers in private equity," said Eva Yazhari, General Partner of Beyond Capital Ventures. "We will deploy our capital into 18-20 companies that are future industry leaders in India and East Africa. Our Limited Partners have catalyzed Beyond Capital Ventures with their investments - and this new fund is only the beginning."
Building a Portfolio in Rapidly Growing Markets
Beyond Capital Ventures plans to grow its firm as its target markets develop further. By 2050, 42% of the world's population will be African or Indian - and 70% of the world's youth will be on the African continent. India is also projected to be the world's second largest economy. Beyond Capital's portfolio currently consists of seven early-stage companies that are addressing the needs of this growing population. These include: CarePoint, a tech-forward healthcare asset acquirer and operator; Frontier Markets, a last-mile distribution platform providing rural households with essential products; Kasha, a centralized digital platform for women's health and personal care products in Africa; Lal10, an online wholesale marketplace for Indian artisans and small business owners; Viebeg Medical, a data-driven healthcare logistics platform; XENO, a goal-based investment platform helping millions in Africa develop personal investment strategies; and FreshR, a B2B agritech platform to organize the fish and meat industry in India.
Founder-Friendly Investing at Beyond Capital Ventures
Beyond Capital Ventures developed a strong brand as an authentic founder-friendly investor. The fund is pioneering an Equitable Venture pool where founders receive a share in the fund's profits and can earn a bonus of carried interest if they meet gender-based milestones.
"As one of our first investors, Beyond Capital Ventures saw potential in us before others did. By taking the lead they helped us successfully close our funding round. Ever since, the support and expertise we have received from their team has been outstanding and a major driving force behind our rapid growth," says Tobias Reiter, CEO of Viebeg Medical. "With Beyond Capital Ventures, we not only receive valuable guidance from an experienced team and advisor network, but also any support you need to build and scale an impact-driven, people-centered organization."
ABOUT BEYOND CAPITAL VENTURES
Beyond Capital Ventures is an emerging markets impact venture capital firm, building a diversified, dynamic, and de-risked portfolio. The firm invests in the next wave of innovations that address the growing needs of 1 billion+ consumers in India and East Africa. Beyond Capital Ventures backs conscious leaders building businesses to address growing demand in "need-to-have" sectors, primarily in healthcare, agriculture, and financial inclusion. The fund also offers an Equitable Venture structure that provides founders in the portfolio with a profit share in the GP carry.
