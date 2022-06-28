The ANPG VDR solution—implemented with a unique partnership between MIAPIA, SATEC, and INT—enables companies to remotely assess the potential and requirements for better block concession management.
HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INT announced today the completion of a Virtual Data Room (VDR) for the Angola's National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis) ("ANPG"), developed through collaboration with SATEC and MIAPIA.
The ANPG VDR is a cloud platform based on INT's IVAAP subsurface data visualization platform and implemented with and by SATEC and MIAPIA. The platform allows secure access to E&P data managed by the Gabinete de Archivo de Datos (Data Management Department) of ANPG. The platform restricts user access to specific, predefined data sets.
Some of the VDR's greatest functionalities are the support for the most important objects and formats in the sector (well logs, 2D and 3D seismic, trajectories, or lithology) through connectors to databases that store E&P information in the most common file formats: LAS, DLIS, SEG-Y. It also allows the visualization and research of these data on a GIS platform and access and preview of technical reports in PDF format.
"ANPG is very pleased with the implementation of the Virtual Data Room solution, a strategic tool for the promotion of Angola's oil potential and the attraction of foreign investment, as well as the digital transformation of the organization itself," said Lúmen Sebastião, GAD Director, ANPG.
To date, the VDR supplies E&P data related to offshore blocks, Baixo Congo Basin, and Kwanza Basin. More than 20 VDR sessions have been held, with the participation of 15 companies. Furthermore, ANPG is participating in benchmarking activities, sharing with colleagues from other countries their experience with the VDR solution.
To learn more about the ANPG VDR, visit int.com/anpg-vdr/ or for a preview of IVAAP, visit int.com/ivaap.
For more information, please visit http://www.int.com or contact us at intinfo@int.com.
____________
ABOUT INT
INT software empowers energy companies to visualize their complex data (geoscience, well, surface reservoir, equipment in 2D/3D). INT offers a visualization platform (IVAAP) and libraries (GeoToolkit) that developers can use with their data ecosystem to deliver subsurface solutions (Exploration, Drilling, Production). INT's powerful HTML5/JavaScript technology can be used for data aggregation, API services, and high-performance visualization of G&G and energy data in a browser. INT simplifies complex subsurface data visualization.
INT, the INT logo, and IVAAP are trademarks of Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.
Media Contact
Fabrice Buron, Interactive Network Technologies, 1 7139757434, intinfo@int.com
SOURCE Interactive Network Technologies