AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of World Kindness Day on November 13, 2022, Adventures in Wisdom shares the mindset skill of "Giving Gold Hearts" to bring kindness to families, classrooms, and communities.
"Every time we are with someone, we leave a mark – either a 'gold heart' or a 'grungy mark' - depending on how we've treated them," explains Adventures in Wisdom Founder, Renaye Thornborrow. "A compelling question that we suggest grownups ask the children in their lives is, 'What kind of mark did you make today?'. This question is a powerful reminder of the Golden Rule and to give gold hearts."
The Golden Rule is to treat others as you would want to be treated yourself. It's about treating others with kindness and respect.
A fun way to bring The Golden Rule to life for kids is to have them picture that each time they are kind to another person, they are giving them a 'gold heart'.
It's also important for kids to learn that when they are not kind, they are leaving a 'grungy mark'. Grungy marks can cause resentment, anger, distrust, and conflict and can build an emotional wall between us and the other person.
Treating others with kindness and respect is the foundation for meaningful friendships, successful careers, happy marriages, and joyful families, so learning to give gold hearts while young is a mindset skill that kids will carry with them through life.
World Kindness Day, November 13th, is the perfect time for parents to share this idea of giving "gold hearts" with their kids. And then, each night going forward, parents can ask their kids, "What type of mark did you make today?"
Checking in with children each day is a great way to help them remember their values and to focus on the type of person they want to be.
About Renaye Thornborrow and Adventures in Wisdom Inc.
Renaye Thornborrow is leading a worldwide movement to bring life coaching to kids. Since 2013, her company, Adventures in Wisdom, has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. For Renaye, motherhood was the catalyst for turning her lifelong passion for personal development into a comprehensive and effective story-based coaching curriculum to bring life coaching to kids. Life coaching is a game changer for children as they learn how to build confidence, resilience, and mindset skills for life; and it is a game changer for coaches as they increase their impact and income while doing their work in the world serving kids. To learn more, visit http://www.adventuresinwisdom.com, call 512-222-6659, or send email to renaye@adventuresinwisdom.com
