Recent release "To Whom It May Concern: A Letter to All Mothers" from Page Publishing author Joyce Davis-Stache is a thank you to all mothers who chose to give life and permit their babies to be embraced and sheltered in the arms of another.
SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joyce Davis-Stache, an adoptee in her seventies, has completed her new book "To Whom It May Concern: A Letter to All Mothers": a tribute to all who chose life for their unborn children. She reflects on her childhood on a farm in Virginia, escaping the routine life working in tobacco by joining the army, falling in love, and living a full and happy life. She and the love of her life have more than forty cruises, traveling around the world between them. None of this life would have been possible had her mother not chosen life for her.
"My love for each and all of those who adopt is inexpressible. This letter is a tribute to my beloved parents with whom I grew old," Davis-Stache said.
Published by Page Publishing, Davis-Stache's uplifting tale shares her own life's story, and the surprise revelation she received in her seventies when a DNA test on Ancestry.com brought her together with a biological brother and a myriad of cousins she never knew she had.
This book is also a silent eulogy for the unborn, Davis-Stache said, "Inasmuch as an epiphany, we have never been a part of our mother's body, just attached. Therefore, the termination of a child's life at any stage is not a moral issue, rather a criminal act. 'To Whom It May Concern' is in part the voices of the unborn written by my mother's firstborn."
Readers who wish to experience this inspirational work can purchase "To Whom It May Concern: A Letter to All Mothers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
