Move to a ten-acre business park in Texas supports ActiveLED's future growth and seamless operation between marketing, sales and manufacturing.
GRANGER, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveLED®, Inc., a U.S. innovator and manufacturer of performance LED lighting luminaries, controls and components, announced today it has moved its global headquarters from Georgetown, Texas to a 10-acre business park in Granger, Texas.
"I believe this expanded site provides seamless operation between marketing, sales and manufacturing while providing the space needed for our ever-growing catalog of products," remarked Klaus Bollmann, president and founder of ActiveLED. "We kept within the great state of Texas and feel confident that we have secured a promising location for operational efficiency and growth."
ActiveLED Inc. is part of the Network Technology (NT) group, an organization that has been supplying innovative, efficiency enhancing technology products to its clients for more than three decades. NT maintains sales and support offices in the US, UK, Germany, Singapore and Japan.
The company has finalized its headquarters move, communications and shipments can be made to the new address: 870 CR-156, Granger, TX 76530. All corporate phone and fax numbers have remained the same.
Please visit ActiveLED.com
About ActiveLED from Ringdale®
ActiveLED® luminaries use Ringdale patented driver, lighting control and thermal management technology. The ActiveLED® brand was introduced in 2008 and continues to broaden its expansive line of high-performance, low- or no-maintenance fixtures for retrofit, indoor and outdoor fixtures. http://www.ActiveLED.com
