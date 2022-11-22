LA OBRA today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LA OBRA today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that LA OBRA's transparent, collaborative business approach is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
LA OBRA was founded by Daphne Quay, an Austin transplant who's been welcoming others to the city and helping them find their homes since 2010. In addition to buyers and sellers, Quay represents investor transactions and oversees home remodels. Completely self-taught, Quay has built her reputation around her authenticity, respect, and transparency. LA OBRA, Quay's latest venture, is based in Austin and represents various clients, including many who are out of state.
Partnering with Side will ensure LA OBRA remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting LA OBRA with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, LA OBRA will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services will help me streamline my back-end systems and build my team," said Quay.
About LA OBRA
LA OBRA makes dreams come true while grounding everything it does in reality. Honesty, communication, and transparency guide the team's service, and its market insights and negotiation skills consistently outperform the competition. Prioritizing its clients' interests at every step, LA OBRA brings people home to Austin. For more information, visit LaObraTX.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.side.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, press@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side