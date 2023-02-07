Vehicle owners can get 10% off genuine Hyundai accessories at Greg May Hyundai in Waco, Texas.
WACO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who want to upgrade their Hyundai vehicles or modify them with new accessories can check out the in-stock accessories at Greg May Hyundai, an automotive dealership in Waco, Texas. The dealership is offering a 10% discount on a range of genuine Hyundai accessories to all vehicle owners. Interested parties can download the coupon for the offer from the dealership's official website and present it at the time of purchase. However, this offer is applicable before various fees/taxes and can be used once per transaction. Drivers can take advantage of this special discount until Feb. 28, 2022.
In addition to accessories, the dealership has an extensive inventory of genuine Hyundai parts. Moreover, the dealership has dedicated technicians for all kinds of parts installations. Customers who want to buy parts for their Hyundai cars can order them online on the dealership's website. All they need to do is fill out a simple form with their contact information, vehicle information and details about the required parts.
While drivers can get genuine parts for their Hyundai models, they can also get their vehicles serviced at the dealership. Greg May Hyundai has a futuristic service department with a team of trained technicians to keep every Hyundai car in top-notch condition. Customers interested in getting their vehicles serviced can schedule a service appointment online from the comfort of their homes.
Those who want to learn more about the services offered at Greg May Hyundai can contact their team of experts by dialing 254-278-2749. Individuals can also visit the dealership at 1501 West Loop 340 in Waco, Texas, for further information.
