 By Chord Energy Corp.

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) ("Chord", "Chord Energy" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2022. The Company completed the merger of equals transaction between Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis") and Whiting Petroleum Corporation ("Whiting") on July 1, 2022. The results for the fourth quarter of 2022 presented within this release represent the consolidated results for Chord. The results for the year ended December 31, 2022 include the results of legacy Oasis for the period from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 and the consolidated results of Chord for the period from July 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, unless noted otherwise.

4Q22 Operational and Financial Highlights:

  • Severe winter weather impacted production and deferred development activity, resulting in oil volumes and capital below guidance;
  • Produced 171.3 MBoepd in 4Q22, with oil volumes of 95.8 MBopd;
  • E&P and other CapEx was $164.1MM in 4Q22;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $478.4MM and net income was $377.6MM in 4Q22;
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $475.6MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) was $304.4MM in 4Q22;
  • Cash of $593.2MM exceeded debt of $400.0MM at December 31, 2022; and
  • Estimated net proved reserves were 655.6 MMBoe and PV-10 was $14.5 billion at December 31, 2022.

Shareholder Return Highlights:

  • Total return of capital for 4Q22 set at 75% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow;
  • Declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $4.80 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023; and
  • Pro forma return of capital to shareholders was over $1.2B in FY22 (including 4Q22 dividend declarations to be paid in 1Q23) including over $1B of base, variable and special dividends plus cash merger consideration supplemented by $152MM of common stock repurchases.

2023 Outlook:

  • Investing capital of $825MM – $865MM with ~80% allocated to drilling and completions;
  • Holding oil volumes flat to slightly growing year-over-year pro forma for merger; and
  • Projecting Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) over $825MM at $75/Bbl WTI and $3.50/MMBtu Henry Hub at the midpoint of guidance.

ESG Highlights:

  • Continued commitment to transparent reporting of Chord's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance; and
  • We remain focused on reducing GHG and methane emissions, enhancing best practices and training to minimize the likelihood of safety incidents among employees and contractors.

 

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

"In 2022, our teams combined two strong Williston Basin assets to form Chord Energy, a premier E&P company committed to producing the energy needed to fuel society in a responsible manner," said Danny Brown, Chord Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We closed the merger mid-year, creating an industry leader in the Williston Basin and simultaneously debuted a peer-leading return of capital program, which allows us to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders while maintaining a strong balance sheet and organizational flexibility. Pro forma return of capital to shareholders was over $1.2B in 2022 through a mix of base and variable dividend payouts, supplemented by opportunistic share repurchases." 

Danny Brown continued, "Going forward, we're committed to further enhancing the business through the capture of merger synergies, strong operating practices, and disciplined capital allocation which we believe positions us for strong shareholder returns in the future. Chord Energy has an attractive combination of strong assets, operational capability, financial discipline, a commitment to responsible operations and represents a compelling investment opportunity."

4Q22 Operational and Financial Update

The following table presents select operational and financial data for 4Q22 compared to 4Q22 guidance released in November 2022: 

Metric



4Q22 Actual



4Q22 Guidance

Oil volumes (MBopd)



95.8



97.5 – 100.5

NGL volumes (MBblpd)



37.7



36.5 – 37.5

Natural gas volumes (MMcfpd)



226.9



217.0 – 223.0

Total volumes (MBoepd)



171.3



170.0 – 175.0

Oil premium to WTI ($/Bbl)



$0.99



$0.50 – $2.50

NGL realization (% of WTI)



27 %



25% – 35%

Residue gas realization (% of Henry Hub)



57 %



65% – 75%

LOE ($/Boe)



$9.87



$9.20 – $10.00

Cash GPT ($/Boe)(1)



$2.61



$2.05 – $2.65

Cash G&A ($MM)(1,2)



$22.4



$14.8 – $17.8

Production Taxes (% of oil, NGL and natural gas sales)



8.0 %



7.8% – 8.2%

E&P & Other CapEx ($MM)



$164.1



$170 – $200

Cash Interest ($MM)(1)



$7.2



$8.5 – $9.5

Cash taxes ($MM)(1,3)



$—



$10.0 – $20.0

















(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

(2)

Excludes $13.4MM of cash-related costs attributable to the merger.

(3)

In 4Q22, the Company made a cash tax payment of $10MM reflecting taxes associated with the September 2022 monetization of 16MM CEQP units. No cash taxes were paid in 4Q22 associated with normal operations.

2023 Outlook

Chord constructed its 2023 plan to focus on capital efficiency and maximizing cash flow generation with a low reinvestment rate, and is running estimates at the midpoint of guidance using $75/Bbl WTI and $3.50MMBtu Henry Hub. Chord expects to generate approximately $1.75B of Adjusted EBITDA and over $825MM of Adjusted Free Cash Flow in 2023, including the impact of derivatives but excluding dividends. The 2023 reinvestment rate is expected to be approximately 50% (inclusive of the capital which shifted into 2023 due to weather delays in 4Q22). Highlights of the 2023 plan include:

  • 2023 E&P and other CapEx is expected to total approximately $825MM – $865MM, including approximately $20MM of CapEx which carried over from 4Q22;
  • Approximately 80% of E&P and other CapEx is expected to be invested in drilling and completions. Approximately 50% of wells turned-in-line ("TIL") in 2023 are expected to be 3-mile laterals;
  • Chord plans to TIL 90 to 94 gross operated wells in 2023 with an average working interest of approximately 73%. Completions activity is concentrated in 2Q23 and 3Q23 with over two-thirds of TILs expected during these quarters. 1Q23 is expected to have approximately 11-15 back-end-weighted TILs;
  • 1Q23 total volumes are impacted by January downtime and deferred activity related to severe winter weather. Volumes are expected to increase sequentially each quarter with 4Q23 volumes the highest of the year; and
  • Continued focus on ESG and sustainability with Chord planning to enhance its ESG program and transparency in 2023, including publishing a sustainability report. Chord's sustainability letter to stakeholders can be found on the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com/sustainability.

The following table presents select operational and financial guidance for 1Q23 and FY23:

Metric



1Q23 Guidance



FY23 Guidance

Oil volumes (MBopd)



91.5 – 94.5



94.5 – 98.5

NGL volumes (MBblpd)



34.5 – 35.5



35.5 – 36.5

Natural gas volumes (MMcfpd)



212.0 – 218.0



215.0 – 221.0

Total volumes (MBoepd)



161.3 – 166.3



165.5 – 172.0

Oil premium (discount) to WTI ($/Bbl)



$(1.00) – $1.00



$(0.50) – $1.50

NGL realization (% of WTI)



25% – 35%



25% – 35%

Residue gas realization (% of Henry Hub)



50% – 60%



40% – 50%

LOE ($/Boe)



$9.85  – $10.65



$9.80 – $10.60

Cash GPT ($/Boe)(1)



$2.45 – $3.05



$2.45 – $3.05

Cash G&A ($MM)(1,2)



$16.5 – $19.5



$63 – $73

Production Taxes (% of oil, NGL and natural gas sales)



7.7% – 8.1%



7.7% – 8.1%

E&P & Other CapEx ($MM)(3)



$175 – $205



$825 – $865

Cash Interest ($MM)(1)



$7.0 – $8.0



$28.0 – $32.0

The Company expects to pay no cash taxes in 1Q23. Cash taxes for 2Q23 – 4Q23 are expected to approximate 2% – 8% of Adjusted EBITDA per quarter at WTI prices between $70/bbl – $90/bbl.

















(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

(2)

Excludes cash-related costs attributable to the merger.

(3)

Excludes capitalized interest of approximately $4MM.

Net Proved Reserves

During 2022, the Company added 349.8 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe") of net proved reserves as a result of the merger with Whiting and 51.5 MMBoe of net proved reserves as a result of successful drilling in the Williston Basin. Chord's estimated net proved reserves at December 31, 2022 were 655.6 MMBoe and consisted of 381.3 million barrels ("MMBbl") of crude oil, 138.5 MMBbl of NGLs and 814.9 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas. The Company's estimated net proved reserves and PV-10 do not include probable or possible reserves and were determined using the preceding 12 month unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month index prices for crude oil and natural gas, which were held constant throughout the life of the properties. The unweighted arithmetic average first-day-of-the-month prices for the prior 12 months were $93.67 per Bbl for crude oil and $6.36 per MMBtu for natural gas for the year ended December 31, 2022. These prices were adjusted for quality, energy content, transportation fees and market differentials. The information in the following table does not give any effect to or reflect our commodity derivatives. Future operating costs, production taxes, plugging and abandonment costs and capital costs were based on current costs as of each year end. Our estimated net proved reserves and related PV-10 at December 31, 2022 are based on reports independently prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., our independent reserve engineers.

The table below summarizes the Company's estimated net proved reserves and related PV-10 at December 31, 2022:





Crude Oil (MMBbl)



NGLs (MMBbl)



Natural Gas (Bcf)



Net Estimated

Reserves (MMBoe)



PV-10(1)

(in millions)

Proved Developed



272.5



115.2



689.7



502.7



$              11,460.3

Undeveloped



108.8



23.3



125.2



152.9



2,991.9

Total Proved(2)



381.3



138.5



814.9



655.6



$              14,452.2

















(1)

PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and generally differs from Standardized Measure, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because it does not include the effect of income taxes on discounted future net cash flows. We believe PV-10 is a useful measure for investors when evaluating the relative monetary significance of our oil and gas properties and as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of our proved reserves to our peers without regard to income taxes, which can vary between individual companies for various and unique factors. The PV-10 does not purport to present the fair value of our proved oil, NGL and natural gas reserves.

Hedging Activity

The Company has not added any additional hedges since its last update. Chord has certain natural gas basis swaps which expire over 1H23 and are in a liability position of approximately $7MM as of December 31, 2022.

Select Operational and Financial Data

The following table presents select operational and financial data from continuing operations, unless otherwise noted, for the periods presented. Full-year 2022 results include six months of legacy Oasis results from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 plus six months of consolidated Chord results from July 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.



3Q22



4Q22



FY22

Production data:











Crude oil (MBopd)

96.2



95.8



69.7

NGLs (MBblpd)(1)

38.7



37.7



19.3

Natural gas (MMcfpd)(1)

225.5



226.9



184.7

Total production (MBoepd)(1)

172.5



171.3



119.8

Percent crude oil

55.8 %



55.9 %



58.2 %

Average sales prices:











Crude oil, without realized derivatives ($/Bbl)

$       93.13



$       83.74



$       92.98

Differential to NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl)

1.63



0.99



1.52

Crude oil, with realized derivatives ($/Bbl)

73.34



70.45



73.50

Crude oil realized derivatives ($MM)

(175.2)



(117.2)



(495.9)

NGL, without realized derivatives ($/Bbl)(1)

29.82



22.54



26.23

NGL, with realized derivatives ($/Bbl)(1)

29.71



24.10



26.94

NGL realized derivatives ($MM)

(0.4)



5.4



5.0

Natural gas, without realized derivatives ($/Mcf)(1)

6.06



3.45



6.30

Natural gas, with realized derivatives ($/Mcf)(1)

4.39



2.59



5.26

Natural gas realized derivatives ($MM)

(34.7)



(18.0)



(70.2)

Selected financial data ($MM):











Revenues:











Crude oil revenues

$       824.3



$       738.0



$    2,367.0

NGL revenues(1)

106.2



78.1



184.3

Natural gas revenues(1)

125.7



72.0



425.0

Total oil, NGL and natural gas revenues

$    1,056.2



$       888.1



$    2,976.3

Net cash provided by operating activities

$       783.6



$       478.4



$    1,924.0

Non-GAAP financial measures:











Adjusted EBITDA

$       564.6



$       475.6



$    1,579.9

Adjusted FCF

325.7



304.4



1,046.8

Adjusted Net Income

310.4



230.5



871.5

Select operating expenses:











Lease operating expenses ("LOE")

$       156.4



$       155.6



$       443.4

Gathering, processing and transportation ("GP&T")

35.5



41.9



141.6

Production taxes

83.5



70.7



229.6

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

141.0



141.8



369.7

Total select operating expenses

$       416.4



$       410.0



$    1,184.3

Earnings per share:











Basic earnings per share

$       22.79



$          9.08



$       46.90

Diluted earnings per share

21.84



8.64



44.35

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

7.20



5.28



27.03

















(1)

Beginning in 3Q22, the Company reported crude oil, NGLs and natural gas on a three-stream basis. Prior to 3Q22, the Company reported crude oil and natural gas (including NGLs) on a two-stream basis. This change impacts comparability between periods.

Capital Expenditures

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category for the periods presented:



1Q22



2Q22



3Q22



4Q22



FY22(4)

CapEx ($MM):



















E&P

$              62.9



$              46.0



$           224.8



$           162.2



$           495.9

Other(1)

0.6



0.9



6.6



3.7



11.8

Total E&P and other CapEx

63.5



46.9



231.4



165.9



507.7

Acquisitions(2,3)



(4.8)



2.4



0.1



(2.3)

Total CapEx

$              63.5



$              42.1



$           233.8



$           166.0



$           505.4

















(1)

Includes capitalized interest of $0.6MM for 1Q22, $0.9MM for 2Q22, $1.3MM for 3Q22 and $1.8MM for 4Q22.

(2)

2Q22 includes customary post-close adjustments to the purchase price of the Company's acquisition of oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin from Diamondback Energy Inc. 

(3)

Acquisitions excludes amounts related to the merger of equals with Whiting.

(4)

FY22 E&P and other CapEx (Chord combined) was $720.7MM.

Dividend Declaration

Chord declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $4.80 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023. The base-plus-variable dividend was declared in connection with Chord's return of capital plan. The total $4.80 per share dividend reflects a quarterly base dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock and quarterly variable dividend of $3.55 per share of common stock. Additional details regarding the calculation of the variable dividend can be found in the Company's most recent investor presentation located on its website at https://ir.chordenergy.com/presentations.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The following table presents key balance sheet statistics and liquidity metrics from continuing operations as of December 31, 2022 (in millions):



December 31, 2022

Revolving credit facility(1)

$                            1,000.0





Revolver borrowings

$                                     —

Senior notes

400.0

Total debt

$                               400.0





Cash and cash equivalents

$                               593.2

Letters of credit

6.4

Liquidity

$                            1,586.8









(1)

$2.75B borrowing base and $1.0B of elected commitments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Chord expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including any statements regarding the benefits and synergies of the merger, future opportunities for Chord, future financial performance and condition, guidance and statements regarding Chord's expectatations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "estimate," "probable," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "would," "potential," "may," "might," "likely," "plan," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions or other words of similar meaning, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements include statements regarding Chord's plans and expectations with respect to the return of capital plan, production levels and reinvestment rates, anticipated financial and operating results and other guidance and the effects, benefits and synergies of the merger, including and the anticipated impact of the merger on Chord's results of operations, financial position, growth opportunities and competitive position.

These statements are based on certain assumptions made by Chord based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Chord, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the ultimate results of integrating the operations of Oasis and Whiting, the effects of the business combination on Chord, including Chord's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans, the ability of Chord to realize the anticipated benefits or synergies of the merger in the timeframe expected or at all, litigation relating to the merger, changes in crude oil, NGL and natural gas prices, war and political instability in Ukraine and the effect on commodity prices due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, inflation rates and the impact of associated monetary policy responses, including increased interest rates, developments in the global economy, the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as Chord's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, the availability of midstream service providers, uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting Chord's business and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in Chord's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and Chord undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements. Additional information concerning other risk factors is also contained in the final prospectus and definitive proxy statement filed by the Company on May 24, 2022, Oasis' (now Chord's) and Whiting's most recently filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K (as may be amended), subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. Chord is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.chordenergy.com.

 

Chord Energy Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)





December 31,



2022



2021









ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$                593,151



$                172,114

Accounts receivable, net

781,738



377,202

Inventory

54,411



28,956

Prepaid expenses

17,624



6,016

Derivative instruments

23,735



Other current assets

11,853



1,836

Current assets held for sale



1,029,318

Total current assets

1,482,512



1,615,442

Property, plant and equipment







Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method)

5,120,121



1,395,837

Other property and equipment

72,973



48,981

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(481,751)



(124,386)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

4,711,343



1,320,432

Derivative instruments

37,965



44,865

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

130,575



Long-term inventory

22,009



17,510

Operating right-of-use assets

23,875



15,782

Deferred tax assets

200,226



Other assets

22,576



12,756

Total assets

$             6,631,081



$             3,026,787









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$                  29,056



$                    2,136

Revenues and production taxes payable

607,964



270,306

Accrued liabilities

362,454



150,674

Accrued interest payable

3,172



2,150

Derivative instruments

341,541



89,447

Advances from joint interest partners

3,736



1,892

Current operating lease liabilities

9,941



7,893

Other current liabilities

3,469



1,046

Current liabilities held for sale



699,653

Total current liabilities

1,361,333



1,225,197

Long-term debt

394,209



392,524

Deferred tax liabilities



7

Asset retirement obligations

146,029



57,604

Derivative instruments

2,829



115,282

Operating lease liabilities

13,266



6,724

Other liabilities

33,617



7,876

Total liabilities

1,951,283



1,805,214

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value: 120,000,000 shares authorized; 43,726,181 shares issued and 41,477,093 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022; 60,000,000 shares authorized, 20,147,199 shares issued and 19,276,181 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021

438



200

Treasury stock, at cost: 2,249,088 and 871,018 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

(251,950)



(100,000)

Additional paid-in capital

3,485,819



863,010

Retained earnings

1,445,491



269,690

Chord share of stockholders' equity

4,679,798



1,032,900

Non-controlling interests



188,673

Total stockholders' equity

4,679,798



1,221,573

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$             6,631,081



$             3,026,787

 

Chord Energy Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021

















Revenues















Oil, NGL and gas revenues

$         888,081



$         418,799



$      2,976,296



$      1,200,256

Purchased oil and gas sales

127,522



102,633



670,174



378,983

Other services revenues



145



324



687

Total revenues

1,015,603



521,577



3,646,794



1,579,926

Operating expenses















Lease operating expenses

155,567



57,560



443,373



203,933

Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

41,885



31,694



141,644



122,614

Purchased oil and gas expenses

125,625



104,183



671,935



379,972

Production taxes

70,708



25,902



229,571



76,835

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

141,803



42,459



369,659



126,436

Exploration and impairment

506



823



2,204



2,763

General and administrative expenses

58,084



19,188



209,299



80,688

Other services expenses

64





187



47

Total operating expenses

594,242



281,809



2,067,872



993,288

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

2,272



(5,667)



4,867



222,806

Operating income

423,633



234,101



1,583,789



809,444

Other income (expense)















Net loss on derivative instruments

(79,361)



(39,298)



(208,128)



(589,641)

Net gain (loss) from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

(4,612)





34,366



Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(6,539)



(7,361)



(29,349)



(30,806)

Gain on debt extinguishment









Reorganization items, net









Other income (expense)

915



(215)



2,901



(1,010)

Total other expense, net

(89,597)



(46,874)



(200,210)



(621,457)

Income from continuing operations

334,036



187,227



1,383,579



187,987

Income tax benefit

43,532



973



46,884



973

Net income from continuing operations

377,568



188,200



1,430,463



188,960

Income from discontinued operations attributable to Chord, net of income tax



29,682



425,696



130,642

Net income attributable to Chord

$         377,568



$         217,882



$      1,856,159



$         319,602

Earnings attributable to Chord per share:















Basic from continuing operations

$                9.08



$                9.67



$             46.90



$                9.55

Basic from discontinued operations



1.53



13.96



6.60

Basic total

$                9.08



$             11.20



$             60.86



$             16.15

Diluted from continuing operations

$                8.64



$                8.96



$             44.35



$                9.15

Diluted from discontinued operations



1.41



13.20



6.33

Diluted total

$                8.64



$             10.37



$             57.55



$             15.48

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

41,553



19,457



30,497



19,792

Diluted

43,677



21,007



32,251



20,648

 

Chord Energy Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Year Ended December 31,



2022



2021









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income including non-controlling interests

$    1,858,470



$       355,298

Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

369,659



158,304

Gain on sale of assets

(523,767)



(222,806)

Impairment

(344)



5

Deferred income taxes

28,341



(977)

Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

(34,366)



Net gain on derivative instruments

208,128



589,641

Equity-based compensation expenses

61,269



15,476

Deferred financing costs amortization and other

3,194



12,992

Working capital and other changes:







Change in accounts receivable, net

84,041



(184,605)

Change in inventory

8,756



2,168

Change in prepaid expenses

3,423



5,605

Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities

(131,687)



184,517

Change in other assets and liabilities, net

(11,091)



(1,482)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,924,026



914,136

Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(531,327)



(212,820)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(148,144)



(590,097)

Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested

169,198



376,081

Costs related to divestitures

(11,368)



(2,926)

Derivative settlements

(633,025)



(270,118)

Derivative modifications



(220,889)

Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliate

428,231



Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

43,873



Net cash used in investing activities

(682,562)



(920,769)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

1,035,000



399,500

Principal payments on revolving credit facilities

(1,020,000)



(906,500)

Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes



850,000

Cash paid to settle Whiting debt

(2,154)



Deferred financing costs

(5,997)



(22,251)

Proceeds from issuance of OMP common units, net of offering costs



86,467

Common control transaction costs



(5,675)

Purchases of treasury stock

(151,950)



(100,000)

Tax withholding on vesting of equity-based awards

(41,752)



Dividends paid

(654,728)



(111,905)

Distributions to non-controlling interests



(28,720)

Payments on finance lease liabilities

(1,299)



(1,161)

Proceeds from warrants exercised

19,784



1,435

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(823,096)



161,190

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

418,368



154,557

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Beginning of period

174,783



20,226

End of period

$       593,151



$       174,783

Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest

$         24,266



$         41,603

Cash paid for income taxes

10,000



20,000

Supplemental non-cash transactions:







Change in accrued capital expenditures

$       (21,668)



$           8,304

Change in asset retirement obligations

852



14,724

Non-cash consideration exchanged in Merger

2,585,211



Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

568,312



Note receivable from divestiture



2,900

Contingent consideration from Permian Basin Sale



32,860

Dividends payable

30,630



4,946

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following are non-GAAP financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company believes that the foregoing are useful supplemental measures that provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities. However, these measures are not recognized by GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. From time to time, the Company provides forward-looking forecasts of these measures; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measures. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant. To see how the Company reconciles its historical presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please visit the Investors—Documents & Disclosures—Non-GAAP Reconciliation page on the Company's website at https://ir.chordenergy.com/non-gaap.

Cash GPT

The Company defines Cash GPT as gathering, processing and transportation ("GPT") expenses less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances and non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts accounted for as derivative instruments. Cash GPT is not a measure of GPT expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to market and transport the Company's commodities from the wellhead to delivery points for sale without regard to the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices, and without regard to the non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts classified as derivative instruments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash GPT for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021



















(In thousands)

GPT

$          41,885



$          31,694



$        141,644



$        122,614

Pipeline imbalances

(1,133)



15



(4,570)



1,670

Mark-to-market adjustments on derivative transportation contracts

393





7,331



Cash GPT

$          41,145



$          31,709



$        144,405



$        124,284

Cash G&A

The Company defines Cash G&A as total G&A expenses less G&A expenses from discontinued operations, non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses attributable to shared service allocations and other non-cash charges. Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to the aforementioned charges, which can vary substantially from company to company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash G&A for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021



















(In thousands)

General and administrative expenses

$          58,084



$           19,188



$         209,299



$          80,688

Merger costs(1)

(13,360)





(97,739)



Equity-based compensation expenses

(20,918)



(4,145)



(43,378)



(14,664)

G&A expenses attributable to shared services



(5,026)



(1,624)



(19,442)

Other non-cash adjustments

(1,446)



305



(3,330)



(371)

Cash G&A

$          22,360



$           10,322



$           63,228



$          46,211

















(1)

Includes costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting, including $13.4 million and $79.9 million of cash-related costs for severance, advisory, legal and other fees for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as well as $17.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 related to the non-cash acceleration of equity-based compensation expenses for certain officers terminated immediately upon completion of the merger.

Cash Interest

The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its operating activities and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021



















(In thousands)

Interest expense

$            6,539



$            7,361



$          29,349



$          30,806

Capitalized interest

1,844



537



4,647



2,077

Amortization of deferred financing costs

(1,191)



(934)



(4,008)



(13,727)

Cash Interest

$            7,192



$            6,964



$          29,988



$          19,156

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A"), merger costs, exploration expenses and impairment expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, plus cash distributions from Oasis Midstream Partners LP ("OMP"). The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations less Cash Interest and E&P and other capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest and acquisition capital).

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measures of net income or cash flows from operating activities as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021



(In thousands)

Net income including non-controlling interests

$        377,568



$        225,923



$     1,858,470



$        355,298

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

6,539



18,331



33,034



67,751

Income tax expense (benefit)

(43,532)



(956)



54,196



(956)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

141,803



45,723



369,659



158,304

Merger costs(1)

13,360





97,739



Exploration and impairment expenses

506



823



2,204



2,765

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

(2,272)



5,667



(523,767)



(222,806)

Net loss on derivative instruments

79,361



39,298



208,128



589,641

Realized loss on derivative instruments

(129,772)



(110,100)



(561,105)



(270,118)

Net (gain) loss from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

4,612





(34,366)



Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

3,266





43,873



Equity-based compensation expenses

20,918



4,288



43,426



15,476

Other non-cash adjustments

3,273



(42)



703



123

Adjusted EBITDA

475,630



228,955



1,592,194



695,478

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations



(47,092)



(12,296)



(216,540)

Cash distributions from OMP and DevCo Interests



18,954





71,781

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

475,630



200,817



1,579,898



550,719

Cash Interest

(7,192)



(6,964)



(29,988)



(19,156)

E&P and other capital expenditures

(164,074)



(45,354)



(503,071)



(168,389)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$        304,364



$        148,499



$     1,046,839



$        363,174

















Net cash provided by operating activities

$        478,391



$        269,390



$     1,924,026



$        914,136

Changes in working capital

105,805



44,714



46,560



(6,204)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

6,539



18,331



33,034



67,751

Current income tax expense (benefit)

(5,205)



21



25,855



21

Merger costs(1)

13,360





79,894



Exploration expenses

1,923



823



2,548



2,760

Realized loss on derivative instruments

(129,772)



(110,100)



(561,105)



(270,118)

Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

3,266





43,873



Deferred financing costs amortization and other

(1,950)



5,818



(3,194)



(12,991)

Other non-cash adjustments

3,273



(42)



703



123

Adjusted EBITDA

475,630



228,955



1,592,194



695,478

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations



(47,092)



(12,296)



(216,540)

Cash distributions from OMP and DevCo Interests



18,954





71,781

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

475,630



200,817



1,579,898



550,719

Cash Interest

(7,192)



(6,964)



(29,988)



(19,156)

E&P and other capital expenditures

(164,074)



(45,354)



(503,071)



(168,389)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$        304,364



$        148,499



$     1,046,839



$        363,174

















(1)

Includes costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting, including $13.4 million and $79.9 million of cash-related costs for severance, advisory, legal and other fees for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as well as $17.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 related to the non-cash acceleration of equity-based compensation expenses for certain officers terminated immediately upon completion of the merger.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord as net income attributable to Chord after adjusting for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, non-cash changes in the fair value of our investment in an unconsolidated affiliate, impairment and other similar non-cash charges, (2) merger costs and (3) the impact of taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP.

The Company calculates earnings per share under the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation formula that computes earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share is calculated as (i) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord (ii) less distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (iii) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the periods presented.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income attributable to Chord to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings attributable to Chord per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021



(In thousands)

Net income attributable to Chord

$    377,568



$    217,882



$ 1,856,159



$    319,602

Net loss on derivative instruments

79,361



39,298



208,128



589,641

Realized loss on derivative instruments

(129,772)



(110,100)



(561,105)



(270,118)

Net (gain) loss from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

4,612





(34,366)



Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

3,266





43,873



Impairment

(1,417)





(344)



5

Merger costs(1)

13,360





97,739



(Gain) loss on sale of assets

(2,272)



5,667



(523,767)



(222,806)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,191



1,240



4,177



15,339

Other non-cash adjustments

3,273



(42)



703



122

Tax impact(2)

6,901



14,369



187,403



(24,565)

Other tax adjustments(3)

(125,465)



(48,985)



(400,823)



(78,569)

Adjusted net income attributable to Chord

230,606



119,329



877,777



328,651

Adjusted net income attributable to Chord from discontinued operations



(29,987)



(6,142)



(132,235)

Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities

(74)





(96)



Adjusted net income attributable to Chord from continuing operations

$    230,532



$      89,342



$    871,539



$    196,416

































Diluted earnings attributable to Chord per share

$           8.64



$         10.37



$         57.55



$         15.48

Net loss on derivative instruments

1.82



1.87



6.45



28.56

Realized derivative instruments

(2.97)



(5.24)



(17.40)



(13.08)

Net (gain) loss from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

0.11





(1.07)



Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

0.07





1.36



Impairment

(0.03)





(0.01)



Merger costs(1)

0.31





3.03



(Gain) loss on sale of assets

(0.05)



0.27



(16.24)



(10.79)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

0.03



0.06



0.13



0.74

Other non-cash adjustments

0.06





0.04



0.01

Tax impact(2)

0.16



0.68



5.81



(1.19)

Other tax adjustments(3)

(2.87)



(2.33)



(12.43)



(3.81)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share

5.28



5.68



27.22



15.92

Less: Adjusted Diluted Earnings From Discontinued Operations Attributable to Chord Per Share



(1.43)



(0.19)



(6.40)

Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities







Adjusted Diluted Earnings From Continuing Operations Attributable to Chord Per Share

$           5.28



$           4.25



$         27.03



$           9.52

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

43,677



21,007



32,251



20,648

















Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(2)

24.3 %



22.5 %



24.4 %



21.9 %

















(1)

Includes costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting, including $13.4 million and $79.9 million of cash-related costs for severance, advisory, legal and other fees for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as well as $17.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 related to the non-cash acceleration of equity-based compensation costs for certain officers terminated immediately upon completion of the merger.

(2)

The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items.

(3)

Other tax adjustments relate to the change in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, which is adjusted to reflect the tax impact of the other adjustments using an assumed effective tax rate that excludes its impact.

 

