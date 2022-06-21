BeatBox Beverages (BeatBox), the fastest-selling ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail and wine brand in the United States, today announced the release of its first sustainability report in partnership with CarbonBetter, a minority-owned sustainability consulting firm headquartered in Austin, TX.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeatBox Beverages (BeatBox), the fastest-selling ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail and wine brand in the United States, today announced the release of its first sustainability report in partnership with CarbonBetter, a minority-owned climate and sustainability consulting firm headquartered in Austin, TX. The 2021 BeatBox Sustainability Report highlights the company's sustainability journey from start-up to scale-up, focusing on comprehensively quantifying and disclosing its impacts for carbon, water, and waste. Download the full report at carbonbetter.com/beatbox.
BeatBox has integrated sustainability into its journey since its founding in 2013. As the brand continues to deliver explosive growth of its wine-based punch, its founders are expanding their environmentally friendly focus to be the change they want to see in the alcoholic beverage industry. In 2021, BeatBox delivered 160% year-over-year growth, was sold in over 35,000 stores, launched in seven new states, and served up over 600,000 store locator searches on its website, proving business leaders can align what's good for business with what's good for the planet in a fast-growth environment. BeatBox partners with several organizations to deliver on its sustainability goals, including the Naturally Network, Carbon Council, the Climate Collaborative, and CarbonBetter.
"We were tired of big brands trying to remarket products to us as Millennials. We care because we are passionate about live music, great friends, and feeling connected across the globe, said Justin Fenchel, Co-founder and CEO. "We are the change we have wanted to see in the alcohol industry, with everything from brand experience to product innovation to our responsible business model."
Key 2021 Sustainability Report Highlights:
- BeatBox implemented an Environmental Management System (EMS) to track its environmental progress, actions, and compliance and facilitate continuous improvement of sustainability efforts.
- Beatbox implemented a formal Environmental Policy, committing to reduce its environmental impacts while leading change in its industry and pushing for innovation.
- BeatBox's staff continues to primarily work remotely, cutting down on potential emissions associated with employee commutes.
- BeatBox's co-packer partner has a dedicated sustainability team and programs for waste management, forest management, and the efficient use of water. For example, the co-packer uses treated wastewater on agricultural fields and gardens to reduce stress on the local aquifer, and it maintains a 12-hectare area of forest that sequesters an estimated 4,000 tons of carbon annually.
- BeatBox continues its commitment to the circular economy, using a byproduct of orange juice production as a key ingredient rather than it being diverted as a waste stream.
- BeatBox has formed the Carton Recycling Action Group through a partnership with the Naturally Network, a national organization in the U.S. that is an agent of change for conscious consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, to champion sustainability improvements for carton containers and increase both recycling access and recyclability of cartons.
- Download the full report for details about estimated GHG emissions, water, and waste calculations and assumptions.
Looking ahead, BeatBox has set goals for improvements, including ensuring complete supplier alignment with its Environmental Policy, evaluating new ingredient sources that are closer to its co-packer, working with its co-packer to implement clean energy projects and further reduce its water impacts, and continuing to focus on utilizing the best possible ingredients to ensure the highest quality and most enjoyable taste in every carton while also honoring the company's commitment to the environment and reducing its impacts.
"CarbonBetter is proud to support BeatBox in its sustainability journey, leading the way as innovators and trailblazers in the alcoholic beverage industry. Their drive to integrate sustainability in a fast-growth business environment inspires the broader business community to do the same. We believe every company can deliver meaningful progress with the right motivation and team."
About BeatBox Beverages
United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank, walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1 million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few, who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. Boasting a roster of investors including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek as well as DJs Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many others. BeatBox Beverage's reputation is secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial target.
For more information, please visit http://www.beatboxbeverages.com or check out our LinkedIn.
About CarbonBetter
CarbonBetter is a privately held firm specializing in sustainability and decarbonization services, carbon credits, clean energy and carbon offset project consulting, and energy logistics. We're a creative and diverse team tackling the complex climate challenges that are changing our world by helping organizations transition to a net-zero future—accelerating the societal shifts that will save our planet. We're proud to be a certified minority-owned business. Learn more at http://www.carbonbetter.com/ or on LinkedIn.
