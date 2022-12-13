The 24-hour emergency room operator with emergency centers located in cities throughout Texas won in the healthcare category. The company also won the award in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SignatureCare Emergency Center has been named one of the top workplaces in 2022 by the Houston Chronicle, the leading news publication in Houston, TX.
SignatureCare also won the award in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The company was nominated in the large healthcare companies category.
Each year Houston Chronicle, along with survey partner Energage, invites employees of various companies to rate their employers by answering 24 questions. The responses are collated to determine the winners.
"The heart of the Top Workplaces program is an employee survey. The 24-question survey collects feedback from those who know organizations the best: the people who work there. Employee feedback is the sole basis for determining which employers make the Top Workplaces list," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage.
"The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. By giving employees a voice and showcasing an authentic culture, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance," he added.
Dr. Christopher Langan, MD, a board-certified emergency room physician and the chief operating officer of SignatureCare Emergency Center in Houston, TX, said it's an honor for SignatureCare to be recognized as a top workplace in 2022.
"The past few years have been difficult for the healthcare industry, particularly for emergency rooms, so to be named a top workplace is truly gratifying. It shows that the enormous effort the company and its employees put in throughout the year is paying dividends," he said.
Dr. Langan thanked the employees of SignatureCare for going the extra mile to deliver top-quality emergency care to all patients.
About SignatureCare Emergency Center
Houston, TX-based SignatureCare Emergency Center owns 24-hour emergency centers throughout Texas including Atascocita/Humble, Killeen, Austin, College Station/Bryan, Paris, Midland, Odessa, Texarkana, Spring, Plano, and Lewisville, TX. We also have nine ER locations in the Houston area including in Montrose, Houston Heights, Cypress/FM 1960, Copperfield, Memorial City, Westchase, Bellaire, Mission Bend/Sugar Land, and Stafford.
Media Contact
Felix Ofiwe, SignatureCare Emergency Center, 832-699-3777, fofiwe@ercare24.com
SOURCE SignatureCare Emergency Center