ICON Consultants ranks #3 on Houston Business Journal's 2022 Largest Houston-area women-owned businesses list.
HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICON Consultants, LP (ICON), a woman-owned, Houston-based group of companies offering a suite of recruiting, staffing, managed direct sourcing, and independent contractor compliance services, announces that it ranked number three on the Houston Business Journal's 2022 list of the largest women-owned companies in Houston.
HBJ announced the list on October 21st. To qualify, companies must be women-owned and headquartered in the Houston-area. Company rankings were based on local revenue FY 2021.
ICON Consultants was founded by Pamela O'Rourke in 1998 and started as a one-woman firm. Since founding ICON, O'Rourke's strategic approach to expansion and dedication to excellence has propelled the company to reach over $650 million in revenue, with more than 6,000 consultants across the U.S. and Canada.
ICON's success and growth can be attributed to O'Rourke's and her team's commitment and passion for helping businesses thrive by supporting them in attaining their most important asset, people. "Keys to my success have been tenacity, determination, and being customer-centric," said O'Rourke.
Established in 1998, ICON Consultants is a leader in human capital solutions, with more than 6,000 employees and contractors in the United States and Canada. The company is an award-winning, woman-owned, WBENC and WEConnect certified business specializing in staff augmentation, recruiting, employer-of-record/payrolling, managed direct sourcing, curation, and independent contractor compliance.
