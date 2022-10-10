M/I Homes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M/I Homes, Inc.)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announces the following Webcast:

What:     

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Webcast





When:   

October 26, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Tim





Where: 

http://www.mihomes.com





How:   

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above 

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

The company is expected to report third quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

 

  

 

