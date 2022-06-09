The national leader in telematics solutions and consultancy will exhibit at the Texas Trucking Show 2022 in Houston.
LONGVIEW, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnVue Telematics will exhibit this summer at the Texas Trucking Show, a large regional show that specializes in connecting innovative suppliers with heavy-duty truck commercial fleets. As a leader in telematics solutions and consultancy, representatives from EnVue Telematics look forward to showing fleet leaders how they can help make their fleets safer, efficient and profitable.
The Texas Trucking Show focuses on long-haul distribution and the private truck industry. Event organizers expect more than 150 companies from around the country to attend the show. EnVue Telematics will have booth #621 at the exhibitors' hall in Houston's NRG Center.
EnVue Telematics, with headquarters in Longview, Texas, will offer information on the latest connected devices and software systems that support better fleet operations. They include:
- Advanced GPS tracking systems for vehicles, powered assets, and non-powered assets
- DOT Compliance solutions for ELDs; DVIRs; IFTA Reporting & More
- Dash camera systems that support reduced risk and better behind-the-wheel performance
- Maintenance management platforms and services
- Fuel management solutions
- Wireless device management
- Risk management systems that address issues such as distracted driving, driver training and MVR services
- Routing and dispatch
"We're looking forward to seeing everyone at the Texas Trucking Show. Every year, we have more devices, services and systems that can help fleets reduce risks and increase profits while also improving driver safety," said Randy Read, co-founder of EnVue Telematics. "In our decades of experience, we've never met a fleet manager who we could not help in some way to better their operations. That's the power of innovative technology."
Read also pointed out that EnVue Telematics specializes in consultancy services both before and after fleets invest in telematics systems. "We want not only to help clients make the right choice that meets their needs, but also ensure they get the most out of their investment in advanced technology," said Read.
Texas Trucking Show at NRG Center in Houston
The Texas Trucking Show bills itself as a "heavy duty aftermarket trucking show." The show, which focuses on connecting heavy-duty truck fleets with the best suppliers in the industry, attracts thousands of visitors to Houston each year.
Exhibitors at the show include some of the leading companies in the trucking supply business. They include companies that specialize in brake parts; engine and components; finance, leasing and tax services; insurance; marketing and advertising; equipment and tools; tires and accessories.
Texas Trucking Show organizers scheduled the event for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both June 25 and 26 in Hall D in the NRG Center. The center is located at 1 NRG Parkway in Houston, part of the complex that includes NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Houston Texans and the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Media Contact
Randy Read | Co-founder, EnVue Telematics, (203) 858-5154, rread@et-envue.com
SOURCE EnVue Telematics