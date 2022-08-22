Matt McDowell Joins Bython Media Bython Media Focused On Client Success
FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bython Media is proud to announce the addition of Matt McDowell to the Bython Media family as our new VP of Client Success and Media Operations. Matt attended San Francisco State University's school of business with a focus on small business and entrepreneurship. He switched his career focus to marketing and advertising in 2010 and has worked in the industry ever since. Matt will use his skills to further ensure the success of our client's campaigns, ensure our clients receive the best service, and ensure we continue to deliver exceptional campaign results based on our client's needs.
"I'm very excited to join the Bython family" says Matt. I've partnered with many demand gen companies and I'm looking forward to bringing that experience to Bython to help improve our services, grow our customers and have a positive contribution to the company's culture."
"I'm thrilled to welcome Matt to the Bython team. Having worked alongside Matt for the last 7 years, I know his skillset will add significant firepower to our ability to create meaningful campaigns and interactions with our clients and partners." says Chris Leger, Bython Media CEO. "As we continue to grow and expand our customer base and profile, we need capable marketers and media people on the frontlines supporting our teams and customers and I'm looking forward to supporting Matt as he takes the leadership role here and begins building out a world-class team."
About Bython Media: Founded in 2012, Bython Media is a leading digital publishing and marketing company in Frisco, TX with additional locations in the United Kingdom, India and Mexico. We provide marketing and media services to B2B companies across all industries and geographies. In addition, we have developed Byonic.ai, an end-to-end technology architecture designed for our clients and our team to seamlessly deliver our generated leads effectively and efficiently. The platform also has built in artificial intelligent machine learning to deliver results with intent scoring and quality assessment.
