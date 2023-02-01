As global energy demands surge and the United States transitions to more renewable energy sources, the need for a highly specialized and trained workforce has dramatically increased. To help address the renewable energy talent need, System One has formally opened its Renewable Energy Training Center (RETC) in Houston, TX.
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As global energy demands surge and the United States transitions to more renewable energy sources, the need for a highly specialized and trained workforce has dramatically increased. To help address the renewable energy talent need, System One has formally opened its Renewable Energy Training Center (RETC) in Houston, TX.
"This facility and training program positions us to create a high-quality workforce to meet the demand for the ever-growing renewable energy industry," said Greg Lignelli, System One's President and COO. "We will continue to expand our offerings over the next year to provide additional advanced training and certifications."
The RETC is a fully functioning, 5-star rated facility providing Global Wind Organisation (GWO) certified curriculum along with a variety of additional specialized training services. The RETC's GWO certified Basic Safety Training curriculum includes, Fire Awareness, First Aid, Manual Handling, and Working at Heights. Additional training includes certifications in Blade Inspection, Competent Climber, Composite Repair, Rescue at Heights, Rigging and Tagline Operations, and Suspended Platform Assembly and Operations. The RETC connects renewable energy employers, trainers, and job seekers, allowing for an effective way to meet today's ever-evolving industry demands. Its adaptive courses and certifications meet industry safety and training requirements.
"There is a critical need for high-quality, capable field technicians worldwide. System One saw this challenge for its clients and developed a solution," said Tony Robinette, System One's Director for Renewable Energy in Houston. "With the RETC, System One trains and develops its talent pool, ensuring they are fully vetted, trained, and prepared to work in the field quickly."
System One's renewable energy training is diversified and capable of adapting its courses and certifications to meet the safety and training requirements of the renewable energy industry. As industry demands grow, the RETC's capabilities will match the need in scope and scale.
About System One
System One is a leading provider of specialized, highly technical outsourced services and workforce solutions to critical infrastructure, technology, life sciences, and government sectors. We are a trusted and essential partner to large private and public organizations—mobilizing specialized, highly technical resources and expertise to execute their most complex, mission-critical programs and accelerate results. Founded more than 40 years ago as a staffing partner to the engineering industry, today System One is a diversified organization operating in over 50 locations and putting more than 9,000 people to work in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
