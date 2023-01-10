Home Builder and Real Estate Marketing Experts to Help Sales and Marketing Teams Tap Into New Strategies and Technology for a Successful 2023
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartTouch® Interactive, an award-winning interactive real estate marketing agency, new home sales CRM, and marketing automation solution provider, announced today that SmartTouch® President and CEO Robert Cowes will present multiple sessions alongside fellow industry thought leaders, Sarah Carbonell, Director of Marketing and Sales, Crown Community Development, Liane McOuat, Vice President Client Service and Strategy, McOuat Partnership and Brandon Barelmann, Marketing Strategist, Builder Designs at the upcoming annual NAHB International Builders' Show® in Las Vegas, NV, January 31-February 2, 2023. Cowes will be participating in a panel discussion and in a new Learning Lab Session, Two-Story Talk, during the conference.
Robert Cowes and Brandon Barelman will share insights on location-based marketing using two unique tools—geofencing and hyperlocal SEO during the Two-Story Talk Learning Lab, "Keeping It Local with Geofencing & Hyperlocal SEO," on Tuesday, January 31, 12:30 – 1:30 PM PST. During the first 30 minutes of the Two-Story Talk session, attendees will learn everything they need to know about geofencing and IDFA marketing, how to get started, the content and budget needed, and the best practices that drive the highest conversions. The second presentation will focus on hyperlocal strategy and take a deep dive into local SEO, including what it is, why it reigns supreme, the Google updates that have changed SEO practices, and how to set a business to rank higher as a trusted, local builder to their community and potential buyers.
On the following afternoon, Wednesday, February 1, 1:00 - 2:00 PM PST, Robert Cowes, Sara Carbonell, and Canadian and international thought leader Liane McOuat will help home builders learn how to fine-tune your current email marketing campaigns to drive higher conversions in the sales and marketing session, "And You Thought Email Was Dead." Attendees will get an inside look at the best marketing emails to send in 2023, new content best practices, audience-specific calls to action that drive engagement, when to send, how to track and measure results, and more. Home builders will leave this session with proven templates and a checklist for executing campaigns that drive higher conversions.
"Following on the unprecedented sales in 2022 and as we look ahead to address the challenges of a market downturn, it will be more critical than ever for home builders and real estate developers to look for new ways to optimize their sales and marketing strategies with both new and proven technology and tactics. We are honored to be invited by the NAHB International Builders' Show® to help home builders and real estate developers jump-start their sales and marketing efforts for 2023," commented Cowes. "We look forward to this highly anticipated annual event and the opportunity to share the knowledge and expertise we continue to garner working with leading developers and home builders, including Crown Community Development and industry leader McOuat Partners."
NAHB International Builders' Show® attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the SmartTouch® Interactive marketing experts in Sales Central. More on these sessions and speakers is available on the NAHB International Builders' Show® conference website.
The SmartTouch team will also be meeting with clients Tuesday-Thursday at the event. To secure a meeting time during the show, please email rcowes@smarttouchinteractive.com.
About SmartTouch® Interactive
Founded in 2010, SmartTouch® Interactive is the only marketing and full-service agency that offers a proprietary award-winning CRM and marketing agency solution focused on serving home builders and residential developers. We are strictly focused on the home builder and real estate developer industry and our efforts are consistently effective and efficient, providing campaign and lead management, branding, messaging, sales and marketing communications. Combining our award-winning CRM, SmartTouch® NexGen, supported by marketing automation and our implementation experts, we help you streamline the sales pipeline and dig through backlog, while executing data-driven creative strategies that drive lead gen and lead nurture that convert more home buyers into sales.
Media Contact
Leisha Richardson, SmartTouch Interactive, 1 5126332387, lrichardson@smarttouchinteractive.com
SOURCE SmartTouch Interactive