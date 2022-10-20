New season of Black Style Anecdotes podcast celebrates two-year anniversary, features trending fashion influencers, and offers practical style and shopping tips.
HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Style Anecdotes, a podcast where Black women share style stories, introduces season eight. Starting today, listeners can enjoy episode one of the new season via Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and other podcasting platforms.
"I created the Black Style Anecdotes podcast two years ago to provide stylish Black women with a platform to share their stories because I truly believe Black women are the architects of style," said Rocquelle Porch, Black Style Anecdotes creator and host and Houston, Texas native. "I'd always see creatively and smartly dressed Black women and wonder 'How did she put that outfit together? Why does she make these style choices? Was she just born stylish? What are her style must-haves? What is her story?!'
"Black Style Anecdotes guests, listeners, and followers are all about style and grace, and it's incredibly rewarding to be launching season eight, especially when I reflect on the podcast's purpose and origin," continued Porch.
Black Style Anecdotes is anchored in uplifting body and age positivity, boosting self-confidence, empowering self-expression, creativity, and experimentation, and exploring the spectrum of femininity and personal style.
During the conversations, Porch and guests reflect on their personal style, influences, and inspiration. Porch invites guests from across the United States and other regions to share their perspective from their earliest style memories to how their style impacts their career and their current favorite style trends to general style and shopping tips.
The chats cover every style, including elevated basics, statement pieces, tomboy chic, sporty, vintage, rare finds, thrifty, sneaker culture, bold prints, colors, and textures, streetwear, throwback looks, accessories focused, high fashion, fast fashion, bohemian, eclectic, as well as minimalism and maximalism.
This season of Black Style Anecdotes will feature content creator and community leader Musemo Handahu, stylist Aleah Clark, and model Klarke Foreman. Past season's guests include creator of All the Pretty Birds Tamu McPherson, creator of Politics & Fashion Tashira Halyard, creator of Random & Chic Vintage Shayla Hill, creator of Mess In a Bottle Kalilah Wright, creator and executive producer of "She Did That." and host of the "She Did That." podcast Renae Bluitt, and content creator Tenicka Boyd, among many others.
About Black Style Anecdotes
Black Style Anecdotes is a podcast where Black women share style stories. Creator and host Rocquelle Porch truly believes that Black women are the architects of style. They set trends, and people follow them. After some time looking for a style podcast where Black women were consistently part of the conversation, and not finding it, Porch created Black Style Anecdotes. In each episode, she and her guest talk about their definition of style, their style inspiration, how their style is influenced by past and present parts of Black culture, their favorite brands as well as places to shop, and much more. New Black Style Anecdote episodes are published weekly on Thursday.
About Rocquelle Porch
Rocquelle Porch, also known as Consider Me Lovely, loves great style and being a Black woman, so she created the Black Style Anecdotes podcast to celebrate both of these things. By day, she's a high school college counselor, and a podcaster, among other things, by night. She's a sucker for vintage clothing and furniture, DIY projects, soul food, brimmed hats, and nail art.
