QuickStart has released a new app – QSBootcamp – to keep bootcamp students on track and successful in their programs while on-the-go!
AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new QuickStart mobile app – QSBootcamp – has been released! QuickStart is excited to offer a new way to allow students access to IT education programs. The app was designed to help bootcamp students keep track of their learning, certification progress and manage communications with their coaching mentor. It will allow for convenient, on-the-go access for students.
The certification tracking feature is especially important, since it allows students to track their progress towards each certification in their bootcamp program. It suggests relevant certifications to each student based on their future IT education and career goals.
QSBootcamp is supported on both Apple and Android devices. Currently, our app is best suited for our QuickStart Bootcamp students and not for other certification programs.
QuickStart has 5 different bootcamp programs: Cybersecurity, Cloud Engineering, Data Science & Analytics, Web Development, and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. Students who are enrolled in any of these programs will be able to use the new app and access their student profile.
Access On The Mobile App Includes:
- Certification Tracking
- Mentoring & Coaching
- Take & Complete Courses
- Career Services (COMING SOON!)
Stay tuned for the upcoming development of the QuickStart mobile app! The new features will include a quiz assessment, a "bootcamp preview," career services office hour availability view, availability to speak with a representative from career services, and a real-time job board of available positions in tech partner companies.
About QuickStart
QuickStart provides 50+ virtual IT certificate courses and bootcamp training programs to help students achieve career growth and workforce readiness. Our expanding catalog of courses covers hundreds of technologies we partner with, AWS, Microsoft Azure, CompTIA, Cisco, and more. We work with industry experts, hiring managers, and IT professionals to curate the most up-to-date curriculum.
Providing IT certification and training for 35 years has enabled QuickStart to develop an AI-enabled cloud-based platform – CLIPP. The Cognitive Learning & IT Project Performance (CLIPP) platform enhances the learning process for students by personalizing their learning plan tied to their career goals.
At course completion, we provide career services to assist with resume building and the job search process. We have students successfully working in widely known companies such as HP, IBM, Visa, Apple, and more. We've also had some students who used their QuickStart education to gain promotions and advance their careers in their current companies of employment.
Visit QuickStart Learning at http://www.QuickStart.com to start IT certification training to advance your career or upskill your teams to achieve organizational IT project goals.
