Last month, Neighborhood Credit Union presented Children's Health with $25,0000. The funds were raised through the credit union's Skip-A-Pay program which qualifying members have the option to opt out of their monthly loan payment in exchange for a donation of $35 or more to Children's Health.
DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 26, 2023, Neighborhood Credit Union leaders paid an annual visit to Children's Health in Dallas with a donation of $25,000.
This was the first indoor presentation in three years for Neighborhood Credit Union at Children's Health, and a tour of the large hospital campus immediately followed.
"To have the chance to tour the Children's Health campus and see the impact our donations make is absolutely amazing," said Neighborhood Credit Union Chief Growth Officer, Carolyn Jordan. "Children's Health has created an environment that feels safe, creative, and inviting for families regardless of the reason for their visit. Our donations and efforts to help their cause would not be possible without the support of our members."
"Neighborhood Credit Union has been a dedicated supporter of Children's Health for an amazing 30 years! They help people with their financial goals, but they also help to make life better for children," said Brent Christopher, president of Children's Medical Center Foundation. "Through unique fundraising opportunities like Skip a Pay, they've built a culture of philanthropy that resonates through their organization, including their members and the community. Children's Health is grateful for the genuine commitment of Neighborhood Credit Union to the kids and families across our region."
The donation was raised through the Skip a Pay program that runs throughout November and December. Qualifying members have the chance to opt out of their monthly loan payment in exchange for a donation of $35 or more to Children's Health.
Neighborhood Credit Union and Children's Health: Neighborhood Credit Union has been proud to partner with Children's Health for more than three decades and has donated a total of over half a million dollars. More than 200,000 children looked to Children's Health for care last year, and Neighborhood Credit Union is honored to make an enormous difference with the help of its members and community.
About Neighborhood Credit Union: As an active part of the community for 92 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving the state of Texas with branch locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, and Tarrant counties. With assets topping $1 billion, Neighborhood Credit Union has a continuously growing membership of over 60,000. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit our homepage.
Media Contact
Jessie Swendig, Neighborhood Credit Union, 2147489393, news@myncu.com
SOURCE Neighborhood Credit Union