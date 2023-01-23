Customers who need the new 2023 Hyundai Palisade can purchase it at the Hiley Hyundai of Burleson dealership.
BURLESON, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiley Hyundai of Burleson is excited to announce that the 2023 Hyundai Palisade is now available for purchase or lease in Burleson, Texas. The Palisade is a top-of-the-line SUV that offers a spacious and comfortable interior, advanced technology and impressive performance. Available in SE, SEL, XRT, Limited and Calligraphy trim levels with front-wheel drive or AWD options available – there's something for everyone in the new Palisade lineup.
The 2023 Palisade is the perfect vehicle for families, with its three rows of seating that can accommodate up to eight passengers. Its interior is designed with comfort and luxury in mind, featuring leather seats, a panoramic sunroof and a state-of-the-art infotainment system. The advanced infotainment system includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ compatibility and an impressive Harman Kardon® audio system with 12 speakers.
This SUV is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine that delivers a power rating of 291 hp and 262 lb.-ft. of torque, allowing it to tow up to 5,000 lbs. when properly equipped. To ensure safety on the road, it also offers a range of advanced safety features, including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and a rearview camera.
Customers interested in the 2023 Hyundai Palisade can schedule a test drive online via the dealership's website. For further assistance, they can visit the dealership at 1712 SW Wilshire Blvd Burleson, TX 76028 and contact them by phone at 817-295-3200.
Media Contact
Trey McGee, Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, 888-318-4864, tmcgee@hileycars.com
SOURCE Hiley Hyundai of Burleson