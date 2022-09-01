Since 2008, NAS has served 2,568 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $595 million in cash distributions to property investors, guiding 73 properties through the sales process and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 177 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.5 million square-feet, in 30 states. The overall value of NAS' managed properties totals over $3.325 billion.