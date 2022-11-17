The law firm of McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans, Grinke ("McCathern") has added five new attorneys to its Dallas office, including Partner Jen Falk, who most recently served as a Division Chief in the Dallas County District Attorney's Office over nine felony courts.
DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The law firm of McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans, Grinke ("McCathern") is proud to announce the arrival of five new attorneys to its Dallas office. The five attorneys, led by new partner Jen Falk, are having an immediate impact for McCathern clients in several practice areas and form a substantial building block for the growing law firm.
Jen Falk has joined McCathern as a Partner following a stellar career in the Harris County and Dallas County District Attorneys' Offices. In both offices, she oversaw numerous challenging and high-profile felony cases. Jen is Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has served as an instructor to numerous organizations including the South Texas College of Law, the Houston Police Department, the State Bar of Texas Advanced Criminal Law Course, and the Texas District and County Attorney's Association. She was named the Dallas County District Attorney's Office Prosecutor of the Year for 2018.
"After spending almost two decades helping our community, in the courtroom and out of it, I am excited to continue that work in a different way," Jen said. "McCathern allows me the opportunity to take my litigation experience and use it to help improve people's lives as they deal with high conflict and high-pressure problems."
Attorney Stephen Bergren also joined the firm following a career in the military and federal law enforcement. Stephen served in the U.S. Air Force as a Judge Advocate General, rising through roles until he was Chief of Military Justice at Scott Air Force Base. Following his time in the military, Stephen became a Special Agent in the FBI's Miami field office, where his investigations focused on healthcare fraud. Stephen moved to Dallas recently to pursue a career in the private sector with McCathern, where his unique skill set will assist the firm in several key areas.
McCathern's Dallas office also recently welcomed three newly barred attorneys in Asher Miller, Preston Tyson, and Noah McCathern. All three are working a wide variety of matters for the firm's clients, gaining invaluable experience that will rapidly develop them into the dynamic and well-rounded attorneys for which McCathern is known.
Asher Miller graduated from Baylor Law School, where he participated on the renowned Practice Court and was a Senior Executive Editor on the Baylor Law Review. He earned a B.S. degree in Political Science and Government from Texas A&M University, where he minored in Mandarin Chinese and served in the Corps of Cadets. Before enrolling in law school, Asher lived in China for a year, attaining a level of fluency that he plans to use in his legal practice. Asher is currently working on business, construction, and insurance litigation matters, in addition to employment law and large loss subrogation cases.
Preston Tyson graduated from the SMU Dedman School of Law and previously clerked for Judge Reed O'Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas and Judge Michelle V. Larson of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. Preston is primarily working on a variety of litigation and personal injury matters for McCathern clients.
Noah McCathern earned a B.S. in Economics and Finance from the University of Alabama and his J.D. from the SMU Dedman School of Law. While in law school, Noah clerked for Judge John P. Chupp of the 141st District Court in Ft. Worth, Texas and for Judge John Roach, Jr. of the 296th District Court in McKinney, Texas. Noah grew up around the firm and has been looking forward to starting his own legal practice and gaining experience as a trial attorney since he was young. Noah is already having a positive impact on the firm's clients with a variety of litigation matters, as well as personal injury, labor and employment, criminal defense, and real estate transaction cases.
About McCathern
McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans, Grinke is a law firm with offices in Dallas, Frisco, Houston, and Los Angeles as well as 'Of Counsel' attorneys covering all fifty states. Full-service in scope, the firm has a broad range of practice group specializations led by experienced attorneys. Formed in 1998, McCathern has established a reputation of excellence in providing legal services. Its leaders bring large-firm experience and business acumen to a small-firm environment of agility and efficiency. The firm's track record has attracted a loyal list of clients, ranging from small companies and individuals to Fortune 500 corporations and high-profile organizations. The firm's philosophy of Improving People's Lives is applied every day by regarding clients as valued business partners. We work together to resolve disputes and close transactions diligently and resourcefully. With Board Certified® Trial attorneys, McCathern clients are represented by some of the best in the country.
