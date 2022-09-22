Qvinci® Software has teamed up with Intuit to be a provider of the world's most popular accounting software as well as Qvinci's own suite of financial reporting and business intelligence tools, all in one high-impact package.
This mighty pairing positions Qvinci to offer Intuit products at a substantially reduced package price that enhances the bookkeeping and reporting capabilities of our valued customers while training them in best practices for their effective use.
The Customer Benefits from Intuit:
- ALL QUICKBOOKS ACCOUNTING PACKAGES – Includes Desktop and all Online versions.
- QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP TO ONLINE MIGRATION – Access your data from any device, get expert help when you need it, automate essential reporting and transactions, and eliminate the hassle of backing up your information.
- PAYROLL – Tax penalty protection (up to $25,000), same-day direct deposit, automated payroll, HR advising, and tax calculation and filing.
- MERCHANT SERVICES – ACH and eChecks, automated recurring invoices, fast deposits, accept payments from anywhere, and track invoices.
- TIME TRACKING – Schedule employees by jobs or shifts, access real-time reports, manage teams and projects with geofencing technology, and track employee clock ins and outs.
- And lots more…
The Customer Benefits from Qvinci:
- AUTOMATED DATA COLLECTION, CONSOLIDATION, AND MAPPING – Patented automation of near real-time collection, consolidation, and mapping of financial and nonfinancial data to a Standard Chart of Accounts. Accomplishes in seconds what normally takes hours.
- IMPACTFUL KPIs AND BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE – Customizable with color-coded trending (GREEN = Favorable / RED = Unfavorable) of Key Performance Indicators across multiple time periods and for the 10 key ratios that drive most organizations.
- BENCHMARCHING AND TRENDING ANALYSIS – Identify best practices of top performers by comparing ecosystem peers to an ideal range of values.
- CASHFLOW AND FINANCIAL FORECASTING – Improve decision-making by creating likely future realities that show the direct impact of critical financial decisions on an entity's income, expenses, and cash position over time.
- GENERAL LEDGER ACCESS AND JOURNAL ENTRY MANAGMENT – Simplify your life with easy to access General Ledger and journal entries management system that comprise that specific entity's account interactions for the specific time period needed.
- NEW DRILL-DOWN FUNCTIONALITY – Enhanced ability to drill into increasingly granular data from the dashboard straight to the General Ledger in 4 clicks of a mouse.
- FREE JUMPSTART REPORT GALLERY – 100+ gallery report templates that are ready for use on-demand or are fully customizable.
- REPORT EDITOR – Excel-like but eliminates the spreadsheet chaos. If you can envision it in Excel, you can likely build it in Qvinci.
- QUICKBOOKS TRAINING – In-demand webinars led by industry experts and focused on improving bookkeeping accuracy and efficiency for franchises and faith-based organizations.
- ROCKSTAR CUSTOMER SUCCESS – Acclaimed team of friendly experts who are ready to help every step of the way.
- And lots more...
SPECIAL LIMITED PRICING!
When Fathom ceased being included with QuickBooks Online Advanced, Qvinci was called into action. Qvinci stepped up and offered a special pricing package that continues today. It has been a monumental success. We are now offering the same package savings to anyone who wants QuickBooks and/or Qvinci. The offer is simple:
- Already have QuickBooks? Add Qvinci at a 50% discount for 3 months!
- Need to purchase QuickBooks Online Advanced? When QuickBooks Online Advanced is purchased through Qvinci, Qvinci is included for FREE!
- For all other QuickBooks and Qvinci packaged solutions, contact us for discounted and bundled pricing!
Media Contact
Justin Clark, Qvinci Software, 512-637-7337 x1, justinc@qvinci.com
SOURCE Qvinci Software