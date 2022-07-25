Mindful Health Solutions, a leading provider of interventional psychiatry and other mental health services, celebrates the opening of its newest clinic in Houston, TX. With all of their opened clinics being located in California, this location marks their first step in bringing effective treatments and mental health care to the rest of the United States.
HOUSTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindful Health Solutions, a leading provider of interventional psychiatry and other mental health services, celebrates the opening of its newest clinic in Houston, TX. With all of their opened clinics being located in California, this location marks their first step in bringing effective treatments and mental health care to the rest of the United States.
Jason Alexander, VP of Clinical Operations, shared his thoughts on the new Houston location. He stated, "For over a decade, Mindful Health Solutions has been committed to increasing access to mental health services in the communities we serve. We're excited to expand our care into Houston and throughout Texas, allowing us to support families through a diverse array of services focused on improving our patients' health and well-being."
Located near the Museum District and the HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, this clinic offers in-person services of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, esketamine nasal sprays, ADHD treatment, and general medication management. This location also offers telepsychiatry for all Texans. All of their services are now available for scheduling.
The current clinicians opening our location in Houston are Dr. Ran Friedman, Dr. Bobbi Porsche, Dr. Valerie Tutson, Dr. Syed Saleh Uddin, Angela K. Durbin, PMHNP, Brenda Garza, PMHNP, and Jennifer Lee, PMHNP, FNP.
The dedicated and skilled psychiatrists and providers at Mindful Health Solutions work tirelessly to ensure that each patient who walks through the doors of their new Houston mental health clinic is treated with respect and compassion. Their mission is to improve the human condition by freeing patients from the burden of mental illness with the most innovative, effective, non-invasive, and evidence-based therapies possible. To reach this mission, they offer treatment plans for depression, anxiety, OCD, ADHD, and bipolar disorder. They also have psychiatrists who specialize in programs such as reproductive psychiatry, child and adolescent psychiatry, and psychotherapy.
What sets Mindful Health Solutions apart from other psychiatric service providers is their integrative approach to personalized treatment plans. Their Houston clinicians will first consult with patients to provide them with an individualized plan, often including medication assessment and management services. However, if medication alone is not working for the patient, the clinician and patient will collaborate on the next steps and may incorporate innovative psychiatric treatments, which are especially helpful for treatment-resistant depression. TMS therapy and esketamine nasal spray are alternatives to antidepressants and have proven to show great results.
Overall, Mindful Health Solutions emphasizes the importance of patient-centered care and understands that one size does not fit all when it comes to mental health treatment. Patients respond well to the dynamic menu of treatments Mindful Health Solutions offers, which includes traditional medication management and psychotherapy as well as cutting-edge alternatives. Mindful Health Solutions also wants to make treatment comfortable and accessible. If patients are unable to physically come into the office or prefer a virtual appointment, Mindful Health Solutions offers telepsychiatry. This allows patients to get care from wherever they are in the state. And last but not least, they accept most major insurances.
Mindful Health Solutions is excited about this new chapter, as it represents their first step in bringing their innovative and interventional mental health and psychiatric services beyond the borders of California to the rest of the United States.
Their Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Richard Bermudes states, "I am looking forward to expanding our outpatient programs for depressive conditions, ADHD, anxiety, and OCD to the greater Houston community and throughout Texas."
If you're looking for mental health support, be sure to contact their new office today.
