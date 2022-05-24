Fighting inflation, IAM Industries, a long-time North American manufacturer of construction products, has released a line of products under its own Made for Makers label. IAM is focusing on pulling costs out of the supply chain, and passing the savings along.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fighting inflation, IAM Industries, a long-time North American manufacturer of construction products, has released a line of products under its own Made for Makers label. IAM is focusing on pulling costs out of the supply chain, and passing the savings along.
IAM Industries' 'MADE FOR MAKERS' line of Made in North America products includes a range of sizes of regular and heavy-duty Wall Patches, both in individual packages and 5 and 10 pack Contractors Packs, Expandable Window Screens in multiple sizes, Window Frame Kits, Window Screen Spline in various colors, Screen and Storm Door Grills, 5 Gallon Bucket Grills for painters, and Frame Corners… and more products coming soon.
IAM's goal is to provide quality products, the way users want them, and to be the most competitive manufacturer in the industry. Our products are warehoused in our Brownsville, Texas facility, and kept in stock for immediate shipment.
With our extensive capacity, equipment, and expertise IAM Industries is also prepared to handle any custom fabrication needs. We have years of expertise in the following processes:
- Metal Stamping
- Metal Forming
- Plastic Extrusion
- Powder Coating
- Medical Grade Glass Transformation
- Corrugated Box Manufacturing
IAM Industries has multiple manufacturing facilities, and stores raw materials on-site to avoid stock-outs from supply chain disruption. These factories produce a wide variety of products such as window screens, lineal window frames, all-in-one window frame kits, spline, medical-grade and laboratory use glass equipment, wall-repairing patches, metal component stampings, and paint and powder coated products, to name a few.
To see what IAM Industries can offer, reach out to us with your custom requirements!
