Siltstone Capital is pleased to announce the recent addition of two new Advisory Board members, Sofia Adrogue and Vijay Bondada. Ms. Adrogue and Mr. Bondada will join Siltstone's existing Advisory Board Members, Will Wiener and Eric Chenoweth.
HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siltstone Capital ("Siltstone") is pleased to announce the recent addition of two new Advisory Board members, Sofia Adrogue and Vijay Bondada. Ms. Adrogue and Mr. Bondada will join Siltstone's existing Advisory Board Members, Will Wiener and Eric Chenoweth.
A native of Argentina, Ms. Adrogue is a seasoned trial partner (over 25 years of experience) with Diamond McCarthy LLP, having started her career at Susman Godfrey. She is also a 10-year Texas Super Lawyer & Latino Leaders, "25 Most Influential Hispanic Lawyers" and "Most Powerful Women in Law." Sofia represents clients in diverse industries, ranging from entrepreneurs to multinational conglomerates with worldwide business holdings, having handled matters arising in Texas, as well as in Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Puerto Rico, among other venues. Having served on over 15 boards, she is currently a Member of the NYSE Board Advisory Council, the Houston First Board of Directors as well as the City of Houston Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board and Chair of the Boards & Commissions Appointments Subcommittee. She envisioned and is the Editor of the "Texas Business Litigation" treatise (5th Edition). She serves as outside general counsel for select clients, advising on best strategies and actionable resolutions for business success. She has received over 40 awards, is the Co-Host & Co-Producer of "Latina Voices – Smart Talk" and has been recognized for her public service by the City of Houston with a proclamation of July 10, 2004 & December 18, 2018, as "Sofia Adrogué Day." She is a graduate of Harvard Business School Owner/President Management Program (U.S. Keynote Graduation Speaker for HBS OPM 37, First Woman, & U.S. Class Representative), a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center, magna cum laude, and Rice University, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, both on full academic scholarships.
Mr. Bondada previously served as the Chief Litigation Officer of Duke Energy Corporation. Prior to Duke Energy, Mr. Bondada held several leadership roles at Pfizer, Inc., including Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, Litigation and Vice President, Corporate Risk Management. In these roles, Mr. Bondada was responsible for the management of several large litigation matters, including the prosecution of insurance recoveries of over $500 million to Pfizer. He also launched Pfizer's global affirmative litigation recovery program which is ongoing today. Before joining Pfizer, Mr. Bondada practiced law in the litigation departments at Dickstein Shapiro, Skadden, Arps, Meagher & Flom and Reed Smith. Mr. Bondada holds a J.D. from the Temple University James E. Beasley School of Law and received his B.S. from University of Miami.
"Sofia and Vijay have well-earned reputations as respected and visionary leaders in the litigation field. We look forward to working closely with Sofia and Vijay, along with our other Advisors, to ensure that Siltstone continues to make a positive impact for all our stakeholders, including our investors and deal partners," says Mani Walia, Managing Partner & General Counsel at Siltstone Capital.
Siltstone's Advisory Board provides guidance to the firm's leadership on investment strategy, risk management, market insight and deal execution. Their advice and industry experience assists Siltstone with sourcing and analyzing potential transactions in the firm's litigation finance funds.
Siltstone Capital is a premier multi-strategy investment firm that provides capital solutions to litigants, law firms, and legal departments to help resolve their real-world legal issues and create significant value for all stakeholders.
For more information about Siltstone Capital, please visit our website http://www.siltstonecapital.com.
Media and partnership inquiries may be directed to Allyson Herebic at 713-375-9219 or allyson.herebic@siltstone.com.
Media Contact
Allyson Herebic, Siltstone Capital, 1 713-375-9219, allyson.herebic@siltstone.com
SOURCE Siltstone Capital