AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CANOPY Management, the leading full-service agency for Amazon Sellers has been recognized on Inc. 5000's annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. CANOPY also made Inc. 5000's more exclusive annual top 500 list, coming in at number 325.
This achievement follows up on CANOPY Management earlier this year reaching the number 13 position in the 2022 Inc regional Southwest rankings.
The announcement comes immediately on the heels of CANOPY's Amazon Creative Service Department receiving a gold medal from the AVA DIgital Awards, an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication.
"At Canopy, we're a performance based firm... and because we've aligned our growth with Client growth - being named to the INC500 is not only a massive achievement for the Canopy Tribe, but also a huge win for each and every client under the Canopy!" said Brian Burt, founder, and CEO of CANOPY Management.
The 2022 Inc. 5000 companies have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
CANOPY Management is a leading Amazon Agency, dedicated to helping brands scale their businesses, gain market share, and become Kings & Queens of their Category! With a track record of growing client profit by 87% on average and a 98% client retention rate, CANOPY is the quiet force behind some of Amazon's most successful brands.
