ICON ranks #28 on Houston Business Journal's 2022 Fast 100 List
HOUSTON, Texas , Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICON Consultants, LP (ICON), a woman-owned, Houston-based group of companies offering a suite of recruiting, staffing, managed direct sourcing, and independent contractor compliance services, announces that it made the Houston Business Journal's 2022 list of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in Greater Houston.
To qualify for the Fast 100 List, companies must have been in operation for at least five fiscal years, be for-profit, privately held, and headquartered in Houston. Finalists were ranked by companywide revenue growth between the 2019 and 2021 fiscal years.
HBJ's final ranking of the Fast 100 was announced at an awards luncheon on Thursday, September 22, at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston. ICON Consultants ranked #28 out of the top 100 with 169.68% growth.
ICON Consultants was founded by Pamela O'Rourke in 1998 and started as a one-woman firm. Since founding ICON, O'Rourke's strategic approach to expansion and dedication to excellence has propelled the company to reach over $650 million in revenue, with more than 6,000 consultants across the U.S. and Canada.
ICON's success and growth can be attributed to O'Rourke's and her team's commitment and passion for helping businesses thrive by supporting them in attaining their most important asset, people. "Keys to my success have been tenacity, determination, and being customer-centric," said O'Rourke.
About ICON Consultants:
Established in 1998, ICON Consultants is a leader in human capital solutions, with more than 6,000 employees and contractors in the United States and Canada. The company is an award-winning, woman-owned, WBENC and WEConnect certified business specializing in staff augmentation, employer-of-record/payrolling, recruitment process outsourcing, managed direct sourcing, curation, and independent contractor compliance. ICONconsultants.com
