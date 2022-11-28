Restored Path Detox is pleased to announce that it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
FRISCO, Texas , Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Restored Path Detox is pleased to announce that it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Restored Path Detox underwent a rigorous two-day onsite review on November 7-8, 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with quality standards spanning several areas, including medical and clinical treatment, management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
"Treating addiction is one of the most important tasks of our time. Every individual suffering or dying from addiction represents untold family members, friends, coworkers, and the like who are impacted enormously. Though addiction claims the lives of tens of thousands each year, it actually means suffering and loss for hundreds of thousands. Those of us on the front line of treating this disease should hold ourselves to the highest possible standards," said Chief Clinical Officer Dr. John Dyben, DHSc, MCAP, CMHP. "This is why pursuing Joint Commission accreditation was so important for us. Our partnership with The Joint Commission enables us to assure our services continue to meet the high standards of care that our patients, and those who love them, deserve."
The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys healthcare organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, Chief Operating Officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and Chief Nursing Executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Restored Path Detox for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."
For more information about Restored Path Detox, call 1.855.741.4673. All calls are free and confidential. Visit RestoredPathDetox.com to browse facility photos, read our blog, and learn about our individualized admission process.
About Restored Path Detox in the Dallas Metroplex
The experts at Restored Path Detox have decades of experience in withdrawal management from a wide range of addictive substances. We leverage evidence-based medical care in a tranquil environment that feels like home. Regardless of background, medical history, or the substances used, we can help you safely and comfortably overcome withdrawal complications. Our multidisciplinary team also provides support for co-occurring disorders and co-morbid medical conditions for patients of all ages, including younger, middle-aged, and older adults. We work with most major insurance providers and are conveniently located in the Dallas Metroplex. Call 1.855.741.4673 today for more information.
Media Contact
Kacy DeSilva, Restored Path Detox, 1 888-995-9556, connect@restoredpath.com
SOURCE Restored Path Detox