McGinness strengthens Avidian's people-centric approach to wealth management with his diverse set of experiences for high-net-worth clients.
HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avidian Wealth Solutions is excited to welcome James McGinness as their newest wealth advisor. "James will be responsible for developing and managing client relationships for high-net-worth individuals, endowments, and foundations, working to keep the line of communication open between Avidian and our clients," says Chief Operating Officer Jim Atkinson.
"When you partner with a wealth manager, you're entrusting them with your financial future," says McGinness. "That relationship needs to be constantly nurtured to build that level of trust and that's exactly how I approach my relationships with my clients."
James earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston-Downtown and completed the Texas Trust School at Southern Methodist University. As a Series 63 and Series 65 license holder, James possesses a deep knowledge of the ethical practices and fiduciary obligations Avidian is built on.
"James has a tremendous depth of financial experience that has helped him deliver insight-driven solutions to clients throughout the course of his career," said Avidian Chief Executive Officer Luke Patterson of McGinness' credentials. "Pairing his remarkable financial knowledge with Avidian's capabilities will allow us to refine and deepen our relationships with new and existing clients alike."
Earlier in 2022, Avidian was named one of the 100 fastest-growing RIA firms in the United States featured by Citywire and named runner up for the fastest growing RIA firms in Texas. The firm started the 2022 financial year with $3.5 billion in assets under management. Since then, Avidian has continued to grow both its roster of talent and its total assets under management.
ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS
Avidian Wealth Solutions is a Houston-based team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services including but not limited to financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, we strive to minimize risk through all aspects of our business, by understanding trends and planning strategically — while consistently maintaining our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency. For more information, visit Avidianwealth.com or find us on LinkedIn and YouTube.
-Please Note: Citywire is a London-based financial publishing and information group that provides news, information, and insight for professional advisers and investors around the world. Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC, was selected by Citywire for inclusion in this rating based on publicly reported numbers. There was no interaction, survey, advertisement, or compensation involved between Avidian and Citywire regarding this rating. Citywire considered RIAs from all fifty states that publicly reported having a significant number of financial planning clients, as well as firms not affiliated with a broker-dealer or other institution. Winners and runners-up were chosen using a percentage of growth in AUM, monetary growth in AUM, percent growth in employees (during 2021) combined into a single measure of growth.
**Please note: To be considered in this ranking, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC ("AWS"), responded to a request for information from the Houston Business Journal ("HBJ"). The information was provided via a standardized questionnaire completed by members of the Avidian Operations Team. The information was not independently verified by HBJ. Only Houston area firms that responded to the inquiry were included in The List. The information provided was based on Avidian Wealth's, 2021 firm data. The List includes two rankings of the 2022 largest Houston-area money management firms. One ranking is based on total assets under management ("AUM") as of December 2021 and the other ranking is based on assets under management in the Houston area (locally). The top twenty-five firms were included and ranked according to the most AUM. No compensation has been provided directly or indirectly by AWS in connection with obtaining this ranking.
