Who is Edoardo Ballerini? Award-winning author Marta Sprout takes us behind the scenes to give us a glimpse of the man behind the voice of the most sought-after narrator in the audiobook industry.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Audiobooks are hot. They outsell other formats ten to one. However, we can't help but think that the truly great voices that bring these stories to life have a lot to do with the rising popularity of audiobooks.
One of those voices stands out—that of Edoardo Ballerini. It's not hard to see why he's often referred to as "The Rockstar of Audiobooks," but his skills don't stop there. He has appeared in over 50 films, such as Dinner Rush and Quarry, and TV shows, including his role as Corky Caporale on The Sopranos and in Hulu's new series entitled Retreat.
New York Times calls him "a master in his field… at the forefront of a new kind of celebrity." He is also the two-time winner of the industry's highest prize, the Audio Publisher Association's Best Male Narrator Award. His numerous credits, also include winning the Thriller/Suspense Audie Award, the Audio File Golden Voice Award, and he is a two-time winner of the Society of Voice Arts Award. In 2019, Edoardo was named "Golden Voice" by AudioFile Magazine, an honor bestowed on only 40 narrators in the magazine's 22-year history.
Edoardo has appeared in more than movies. Articles about him have graced the pages of The New York Times, The Guardian, Elle Magazine, US Today, Audible, Business Insider, People Magazine, and many more notable publications, making him one of the most sought-after names in narration.
Edoardo Ballerini is certainly a new kind of celebrity. We've heard his voice and seen him on the screen, but most of us wouldn't recognize him. Who is Edoardo Ballerini?
To answer that question, we went to award-winning author Marta Sprout, whose thrillers KILL NOTICE and ISLAND OF BONES are narrated by Edoardo. Here is what she had to say.
"An audiobook that is worth your time, obviously starts with a terrific story, but it takes a narrator with a profound voice to bring the text to life."
What is it about Edoardo's voice that captures people's attention?
"Many things," said Marta. "There's a huge difference between reading words and telling a story. Edoardo is by nature and hard work a master storyteller. He has said, 'I'm inspired by storytelling in all forms, and poetry for its use of language.' True, but there is more. Much like musicians who seem to have music in their veins, Edoardo with just his voice, pulls you into a story and captivates you with each word. I once told him that I understood playing the part of a character in a film, but in audiobooks he plays dozens of different characters within the same story. In my book ISLAND OF BONES, he is the voice of three or four people, who are all in the same room and Edoardo captures each of them perfectly. Nothing is over acted, instead readers feel as if they are in the room, hearing directly from a crusty boat mechanic, a terrifying killer, a soft-spoken clerk, a victim in shock, or a cop dealing with a rush of adrenaline. The voices are genuine and riveting."
What is it like to work with Edoardo?
"This might sound a bit corny, but Edoardo is an ordinary man with the capacity to speak with the voice of humanity itself. He is diverse in his love of literature and a brilliant talent. In a few words or with a slight inflection, or a hushed sigh, he can make you laugh, put a lump in your throat, or bring you to the edge of your seat. Despite such stunning skills, he is humble. The project isn't about him. No matter if he is narrating T.S. Eliot or Dean Koontz, Robert Dugoni, or my thrillers, it's all about the story. One of the things I appreciate most is his enthusiasm and how easy it is to communicate with him. It's so refreshing to work with someone who understands the subtleties of building conflict and tension and developing characters that seem like someone we've known. He readily grasps humor and moments in a story that speak to who we are as people. His extraordinary understanding of life and human nature is reflected in his voice and his love of poetry."
What don't we know about him?
"We know Edoardo is a remarkable person who is moved by the beauty of language, but there is much more to this man. Beyond English, he is fluent in Italian. His father was a poet, and his mother was a writer. He is well-educated and won a scholarship to study Latin in Rome. This matters because learning a language isn't just about words, it provides insights into how others think and see their world, which has helped him portray everything from a killer to an autistic person, to a good man in a terrifying situation. My understanding is that his pivotal moment came in Italy where he met a group of international actors and quickly joined the troupe."
What would you say to Edoardo?
"When I first met Edoardo, I was quickly sold on his skills. As I got to know him, I couldn't help but appreciate him as a person and his abiding love of the arts. If he were sitting across from me right now, I would say Thank You. He has told me how much he enjoys narrating my thrillers, but the truth is… Edoardo, you inspire me. It's an honor to work with you."
What would you say to readers?
"That's easy. If you haven't listened to an audiobook narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, do it now. You won't regret it."
