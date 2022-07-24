Lamborghini of Austin has an ultra-rare limited production 2019 McLaren 720s Luxury for sale at the dealership
AUSTIN, Texas , July 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamborghini of Austin sells new and used Lamborghini models. They also specialize in reselling other supercars and luxury performance vehicles. For example, the legendary 2019 McLaren 720s Luxury can be found for sale right now, at Lamborghini of Austin. Fewer than eight hundred of them were made, which makes this car an incredibly rare find.
The 2019 McLaren 720s Luxury has stunning good looks and sensational performance. Car and Driver Magazine gave its highly sought-after 10 out of 10 rating. Its F1 roots are in clear evidence in every aspect. Some of the features, specifications, and performance figures include:
- An extremely powerful 4.0-liter turbocharged engine. It produces 710 horsepower and 568 foot-pounds of torque. This is an extraordinary amount of power packed into a relatively small vehicle.
- 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The transmission can be fully automated or shifted manually with paddle shifters. The dual-clutch setup ensures precision shifting that is incredibly smooth. It puts the power to the rear wheels to maximum effect.
- Incredible performance statistics. The 720s puts up amazing numbers, including a zero to sixty mile per hour time of just 2.7 seconds. It can reach one hundred miles per hour faster than the average vehicle can make it to sixty miles per hour, which is an astonishing 5.3 seconds. It has a top speed of 212 miles per hour and can pull 1.10 gravities on the skid pad.
While the 720s has roots in the racing circuit, it is drivable and refined on city streets and highways. This car is made to be driven hard, and to turn heads along the way.
Individuals who would like to learn more about this vehicle or any others available can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322, or by visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.
Media Contact
Jeremy Jaramillo, Lamborghini Austin, 833-331-0322, jeremy@lamborghiniaustin.com
SOURCE Lamborghini Austin