For every Clean Water Machine countertop filter purchased this spring, Aquasana will give a filter to a family in need of clean drinking water
AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquasana, a leading maker of high-performance water filters for the home, is once again revolutionizing water filtration with its all-new Clean Water Machine, the first powered countertop water filter to combine a sleek, compact, and no-install design with four different methods of advanced filtration technology. The new Scandinavian-designed Clean Water Machine uses electricity to instantly filter 77 contaminants from tap water, including lead, PFOA/PFOS, asbestos, microplastics, pharmaceuticals and more – no installation required. Simply plug it in and push a button to remove 15 times more contaminants than the leading pitcher filter, five times faster, without having to wait for the dreaded pitcher drip.
The new Aquasana Clean Water Machine works anywhere there is an outlet to instantly transform tap water into extraordinary water wherever you need it, from the kitchen, dining and guest rooms to a home office or college dorm. Designed to save counter space and energy for an overall smaller footprint, the compact new Clean Water Machine is eight times smaller than your standard countertop microwave and uses 95% less power.
"When you think of a countertop or pitcher filter, you typically imagine the antiquated, clunky and slow models we're all familiar with," said Derek Mellencamp, General Manager of Aquasana. "We wanted to create a modern solution that delivers both style and substance for superior filtration. Not only is our new Clean Water Machine five times faster with 7.5 times more filtration capacity than the leading pitcher filter, it's also powerful enough to tackle serious contaminants that pose health risks, including lead and PFOA/PFOS. That is simply not achievable with the traditional gravity-based pitcher filters on the market."
Available nationwide starting at $199.99, Aquasana's all-new Clean Water Machine fills an 8 oz glass with clean, healthy water in under eight seconds. It is small enough to keep on the countertop, yet powerful enough to deliver great-tasting water in a fraction of the time it takes a pitcher filter. Unlike traditional pitchers, which use gravity to slowly trickle water over granules, the Clean Water Machine uses pressure to quickly force unfiltered water through an ultra-dense block, resulting in filtration that is 400% faster than the leading pitcher filter.
A significantly more economical and environmentally sustainable alternative to bottled water, each Clean Water Machine replaceable filter cartridge ($29.99/filter) lasts for 300 gallons or up to six months. That is 7.5 times the filtration capacity of the leading pitcher filter, and the equivalent of more than 2,200 plastic water bottles displaced from landfills and $500 saved per filter.
For a healthier home and ultimate peace of mind, the new Clean Water Machine is tested and certified to NSF standards for the removal of up to 99.9% of 77 contaminants, including lead, the "forever chemicals" PFOA/PFOS, asbestos, microplastics, pharmaceuticals, herbicides, pesticides, mercury, chlorine, chloramines and more. Aquasana's patented Claryum® selective filtration ensures maximum contaminant removal while retaining the beneficial, naturally occurring minerals in water, such as calcium, magnesium and potassium, for optimal hydration.
For every new Clean Water Machine that is purchased through the end of June, Aquasana will donate a Clean Water Machine to help Native American families living on tribal lands and reservations without access to clean drinking water. This is the third time in less than a year that Aquasana has partnered with Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, to help deliver clean drinking water to families in need. Aquasana worked with the nonprofit last summer to distribute 30,000 water filters, worth $1.5 million, to Native American families in honor of August's National Water Quality Month. A few months later, Aquasana also donated 47,600 of the company's reusable water filter bottles – enough to provide 4 million gallons of clean drinking water, or the equivalent of nearly 30 million plastic bottles of water – to help support families impacted by numerous natural disasters, including Hurricane Ida, wildfires, flooding, the Haiti earthquake, refugee resettlement and more.
Visit Aquasana.com to purchase the all-new Clean Water Machine and give the gift of clean drinking water to Native American families in need.
About Aquasana
Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE-AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters – including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under sink and countertop filters, reverse osmosis systems and portable filter bottles – provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go. http://www.aquasana.com
Media Contact
Cindy Young Vanhoutte, Aquasana, 1 512.585.0394, cindy.young@aquasana.com
SOURCE Aquasana