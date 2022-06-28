David Weekley Homes, one of the nation's largest privately held home builders, is pleased to announce the winners of its 18th annual National Preferred Partner Survey. The award recognizes field and manufacturing partners that have consistently operated at world-class levels, as determined by the home builder's supplier evaluation platform. This comprehensive process, anchored by the National Preferred Partner Survey, evaluates companies in the areas of quality and customer service.
HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Weekley Homes, one of the nation's largest privately held home builders, is pleased to announce the winners of its 18th annual National Preferred Partner Survey. The award recognizes field and manufacturing partners that have consistently operated at world-class levels, as determined by the home builder's supplier evaluation platform. This comprehensive process, anchored by the National Preferred Partner Survey, evaluates companies in the areas of quality and customer service.
"The home building industry has experienced a number of obstacles in the past two years," said John Schiegg, vice president of supply chain for David Weekley Homes. "At David Weekley Homes, we've been able to continue providing a high-quality product to our customers thanks to our outstanding National Preferred Partners who provided their products and expertise and helped us combat supply challenges."
Every year, David Weekley Homes awards the preferred partners who have gone above and beyond throughout the previous year. The following 12 manufacturer partners are recognized as National Preferred Partners:
- Blanco
- Cosentino USA
- DuPont
- GAF
- InSinkErator
- James Hardie
- Johns Manville
- Moen
- Owens Corning
- Seybro Door & Weatherstrip Co.
- Simpson Strong-Tie
- Uponor
For the category honoring field partners as National Preferred Partners, the following 12 are recognized:
- 84 Lumber Company
- Beacon Building Products
- Builders FirstSource
- Builders' Insulation
- Eagle Point Solutions
- Ferguson Enterprises
- HomeTeam Pest Defense
- Installed Building Products
- L&W Supply
- Lanehart Electrical Contractors
- MC Surfaces, Inc.
- SRS Distribution
The National Preferred Partner Survey format consists of two questions with a 1-to-5 rating system for partners and is sent to David Weekley Homes team members who are currently doing business with them in their market. When the Preferred Partners receive their quarterly results, they are shown how they rank amongst National Preferred Partners in their industry as well as the contact information for each David Weekley Homes team member who completed an evaluation for them.
The evaluation process involves a comprehensive system of feedback and discussion that enables David Weekley Homes to measure excellence among all established trade partners and their channel partners. Providers that receive the highest scores throughout the year are presented with the prestigious National Preferred Partners Award.
A total of 138 companies were evaluated this year and 17% percent achieved the designation of National Preferred Partner. Many companies that partner with David Weekley Homes have garnered multiple and consecutive awards, including DuPont, who has been recognized for excellence in products and services many times.
"Congratulations to DuPont for being named a National Preferred Partner of David Weekley Homes. Their attention to detail and unparalleled professionalism make them a valuable asset to our team," said Schiegg.
In addition, Eagle Point Solutions are first-time recipients of the National Preferred Partner award.
"At David Weekley Homes, we pride ourselves on maintaining the highest standards, and we aren't able to do that without quality products and services. As a National Preferred Partner, Eagle Point Solutions upholds those same high expectations," Schiegg said.
David Weekley Homes is proud to recognize these National Preferred Partners and is dedicated to building exemplary supply partnerships throughout the home building industry and beyond.
To learn more about David Weekley Homes, visit http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com.
About David Weekley Homes
David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 cities across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley Homes has been recognized 16 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 110,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com.
