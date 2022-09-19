In this free webinar, learn the most common informed consent issues and how a digitally enabled consenting process solves these issues. Attendees will learn how to ensure quality by standardizing processes and deploying effective good clinical practice (GCP) training. The featured speaker will discuss how to deploy eConsent globally with regulatory compliant configurations and workflows.
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For decades, issues with paper-based consent have been the source of the most common and most significant violations raised by Global Health Authority inspectors. In 2019 alone, more than 1/3 of all issued US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Form 483s were related to informed consent findings, while the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that consent issues represented the 4th highest cause of critical inspection findings and the 5th highest cause of all site inspection findings.
These errors are costly, time-consuming and can jeopardize the completion of a trial. And these issues cannot be remediated with the continued use of paper-based consent, as they stem from the physical properties of paper itself.
That is why more and more sponsors have switched from paper consent to eConsent. But making this change must be more than just digitizing paper consent forms, the need for a complete informed consent process that better educates and retains patients while minimizing errors is key.
Join this webinar as industry experts identify the most common issues with the paper-based consent process, and what to look for in a complete consent management solution in order to reduce quality issues while improving oversight.
Join Andrew Mackinnon, Vice President & General Manager, Consent Management, Medable; and Shyanne Ali, Founder, Clinical Quality Associates LLC and Vice President, Quality Assurance, Aditum Bio, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Importance of Quality in the Informed Consent Process.
