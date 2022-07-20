Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is strategically expanding in Texas with the addition of Adam Laughton as a Health Care & FDA Practice shareholder in its growing Houston office.
"Greenberg Traurig is committed to Texas and its legal market, and has been for almost 20 years," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, the firm's Executive Chairman. "As Greenberg Traurig Houston continues to expand, it is important that we remain true to the spirit and business needs of the city, including the further strengthening of our health care practice and maintaining an environment that is diverse, vibrant and innovative, while collaborating with our national and global practices."
"Adding solution-driven and client-centric attorneys to our office is a top priority, as we continue our strategic expansion efforts," said Shari L. Heyen, managing shareholder of the Houston office. "Adam's knowledge and experience in regulatory and compliance matters will make him a valued asset to our clients and the firm. We look forward to a successful future together."
Laughton guides clients through complex regulations, enforcement, potential investigations, and reimbursement challenges that define the highly regulated health care industry. He also works with providers to develop custom legal strategies for doing business in an ever-changing industry. "Greenberg Traurig's global platform will allow me to better serve my clients in the most effective and efficient way," Laughton said. "I look forward to growing my career alongside a dynamic team of highly-regarded legal minds."
During his 14-year career, Laughton has handled dozens of transactions in the health care space, ranging in size up to $1 billion in value. His clientele includes healthcare facilities, physicians, pharmacies, laboratories, and other service providers. He also advises startups, entrepreneurs, and provider joint ventures.
Laughton will be a prominent member of the Health Care & FDA Practice in Houston which includes Shareholder Charles C. Dunham, IV. Laughton earned his J.D. and B.A. from Duke University. In addition to Laughton, the firm's three offices in Texas have recently added strategic hires in various core practice areas, including Shareholders Ashley Aten (Real Estate), Steven E. Bartz (Corporate), Denis Braham (Real Estate), Vernon L. Lewis (White Collar Defense & Special Investigations), and Austin R. Wyker (Tax); and, as Of Counsels, Lauren Harrison (Litigation), Martye Kendrick (Public Finance & Infrastructure), and Jennifer S. Kukla (Real Estate).
