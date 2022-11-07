Dallas-based law firm McCathern was named the 80th fastest-growing privately held business in the North Texas region for 2022 by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship.
DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The law firm McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans, Grinke ("McCathern") was named the 80th fastest-growing privately held business in the North Texas region for 2022 by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship. The Institute revealed the order of the 2022 Dallas 100 list at the Dallas 100 Awards Gala held at the Hyatt Regency Dallas hotel on the night of Wednesday, November 2nd. A group of McCathern Partners were in attendance at the Gala to celebrate the achievement, including Founding Partner Levi McCathern, Managing Partner Arnold Shokouhi, Partner Brett Chisum, Partner Jesse Cromwell and Partner Stephanie Almeter.
The Caruth Institute tabulates the annual list by analyzing company revenues over the prior three-year period. To qualify, companies must have revenue of $500,000 to $100 million dollars. This year, over 4,000 area companies were nominated. McCathern was the sole law firm to make the 2022 Dallas 100 list.
The 2022 list is particularly notable, as the period analyzed covers the entirety of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dubbed "Covid Busters" by the Institute, the businesses that made this year's list successfully persevered through a unique challenge. As the sole law firm on the list, McCathern's leadership is especially grateful to the attorneys, staff and clients who made the firm's place on the list possible.
"To win this award is an honor. To win this award during a global pandemic is a testament to our people, our work ethic, and our amazing clients," Arnold Shokouhi said. "We are proud to be standing here stronger than ever and as an industry and business leader in North Texas."
As McCathern looks forward to the end of 2022 and into 2023, the firm is excited about the future and continued opportunities for growth. As always, McCathern's focus will be on its clients and providing them the best possible legal counsel, regardless of the situation they face. The law firm's mission will remain Improving People's Lives.
