In addition to the Top 20 list, SSON has released an accompanying benchmarking report for SSO and GBS professionals
NEW YORK, Oct.11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSON Research & Analytics, the global analytics center of SSON, has released its list of 2022's Top 20 Most Admired Shared Services Organizations (SSOs) and Global Business Services (GBS) in addition to an accompanying benchmarking study.
For the sixth year, SSON Research & Analytics analyzed SSON's cross-channel data from 180,000 community members to identify the leading organizations across the globe. The selection criteria include benchmarking surveys, winners and nominations from regional SSON Impact Awards, SSON conference research, speaker ratings, digital editorial demand, and digital presentation downloads.
The organizations recognized as the Top 20 Most Admired SSOs and GBS for 2022 are:
- AkzoNobel
- British American Tobacco – GBS
- Celestica
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Experian
- Global Service Center DHL Global Forwarding Freight
- Kimberly Clark Corporation
- Lexmark
- Lion
- Mars Inc
- PepsiCo
- Philips GBS
- Qatar Airways
- Royal DSM
- Sanofi Business Services
- Siemens AG – Global Business Services
- Smith+Nephew
- Takeda Business Solutions
- Tenaga Nasional Berhad
- Tesco Business Services
- Woolworths Group
New to this year's list are Lexmark, Sanofi Business Services, Smith+Nephew, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad. Special mention to the following organizations, which have remained on the Top 20 list for four years or more: AkzoNobel, British American Tobacco – GBS, Celestica, Eli Lilly and Company, Experian, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Mars Inc, and Tesco Business Services.
THE BENCHMARKING STUDY
The Top 20 Most Admired Organizations participated in an extensive benchmarking study that evaluated their service delivery model, learning & development initiatives, automation strategy, strategic targets, and key achievements. The survey also captured operational metrics and key performance indicators gathered from a total of 60 Shared Services and GBS centers globally. The results uncovered the top quartile, median benchmark, and bottom quartile for 36 metrics across these nine categories: Automation, General Finance, HR & Talent, IT, Order to Cash (O2C), Payroll, Procure to Pay (P2P), Record to Report (R2R), and Treasury. Both global and regional breakdowns are available in the full analysis.
The full report is available for purchase and included in an SSON Research & Analytics subscription. Results of the study are also available in our interactive benchmarking tool – the Metric Benchmarker. Highlights of the aggregated benchmarking data are available for free.
"We've identified SSOs & GBS that impress us the most in terms of their specific innovations, achievements and value-adds," said Syazana Lim, Senior Analyst, SSON Research & Analytics. "By recognizing them and inviting them to be part of the Top 20 report, it provides both the Top 20 and the wider SSON community the invaluable opportunity to benchmark against peers. The report also sheds light on the latest trends in service delivery, automation, and workforce strategy as the industry navigates through the volatile external environment of economic, political, and social volatility."
For more information on the report, including the 20 new metrics included this year, visit https://www.sson-analytics.com/metrics-benchmarking/blog-entries/sson-research-analytics-releases-2022-results-of-the-top-20-most-admired-ssos-gbs.
