Publishing author Scott J. Haschke introduces Lance, who finds love in the most unlikely of places in the mountains of Western North Carolina and with the most unlikely of persons, Kate, a dying, middle-aged, lonely married woman with multiple personalities.
Upon learning of Kate's multiple personalities, Lance decides not to run away. He believes she is his soulmate. Now, he is faced with the challenge of convincing all her personalities of the same. The hardest to convince is Miranda, Lance's archnemesis.
An excerpt from author Scott J. Haschke's epic love story reads, "Miranda couldn't believe that these two were in love. Miranda had never been in love and never planned to be either. Emotions were something that she had no use for, and when you are emotionless, for the most part, having no conscience came with the territory. It didn't take very long for Miranda to become frustrated and tired of pretending to be her. She would introduce herself a little earlier than planned. 'Hello, darling, you've probably heard of me. I thought it was time to formally introduce myself. I am Miranda, the other one. You'll probably be seeing more of me.'"
