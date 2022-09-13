Drake is responsible for leading financials and reporting for the company, a leading ecommerce talent marketplace for healthcare and digital professionals.
HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkillGigs, Inc., a leading ecommerce talent marketplace for healthcare and digital professionals, is pleased to announce that Michael (Mike) Drake has joined SkillGigs as the company's controller and vice president of finance. In this role, Drake is responsible for leading SkillGigs' financials and reporting, and ensuring the continuous advancement of the company's operational efficiencies.
As SkillGigs' controller and vice president of finance, Drake will leverage the deep financial background and strategic business development acumen accumulated over his career. For over three decades, Drake has led various teams in accounting, financial analysis, sales processes and performance measurement. Drake's most recent role was that of chief financial officer for a private education school. Prior to that role, he was the performance officer for a strategic consulting firm. Drake earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The College of William and Mary, and his MBA from St. Joseph's University with a concentration in international business administration.
"SkillGigs is doing groundbreaking work that will exponentially improve the hiring process, and I am excited to help them further the mission," said Drake. "I look forward to helping them expand the company by creating operational efficiencies so we can continue to bring the technology to more users."
"Mike is a strong addition to help us round out our executive leadership team. Our decision to bring him on board represents the continuation of our leadership investment, and is a clear indication of our extraordinary growth," said SkillGigs' Founder and CEO Kashif Aftab.
Founded in 2017, SkillGigs is a marketplace platform that uses AI technology to pair top professionals with employers based on skill matching. Since its start, SkillGigs has grown exponentially and currently has over 125,000 individuals in the marketplace.
"Our ability to attract and obtain top talent in their chosen profession is testament to the evolution of our company," said SkillGigs' President Steve Saville. "Earlier this year we announced other key roles across operations, sales, and marketing on our leadership team. The addition of Mike, along with other recent hires in strategic sales and marketing, have us primed for great success."
About SkillGigs
SkillGigs, Inc. is an ecommerce talent marketplace that pairs skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with AI-matched work opportunities. Founded in 2017 on the belief that companies and talent should be able to interact seamlessly, SkillGigs is dedicated to empowering the users. SkillGigs elevates and maximizes the hiring process by removing traditional barriers. The company's patented AI software matches talent with jobs tailored to their skills, while giving companies with open positions strong candidates who are ready to work—all without a single recruiter. Learn more at skillgigs.com.
