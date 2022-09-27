Community provides alternative dentist retirement plans and education at http://www.freedomfounders.com
ROCKWALL, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Today, Freedom Founders, a community focused on real estate investing for dentists, doctors, and other professionals at http://www.freedomfounders.com, announced that they have almost doubled in growth in the past two years and provided details about their upcoming events for 2023.
"In addition to providing free resources to thousands of people online, we have helped over 300 medical professionals create sustainable, recurring cash flow," states Dr. David Phelps, DDS, founder of Freedom Founders. "This is from alternative investments that can be used to reduce reliance on active, earned income so they can live life on their terms without having to be a landlord or source deals."
Dr. Phelps realized that many medical professionals are so focused on helping patients that they unaware of how to orchestrate capital and create cash flow while their funds are tied up in volatile, Wall Street savings.
With over forty years of real estate investing experience, Dr. Phelps created Freedom Founders to help members:
- Learn how to invest in real, tangible assets that create sustainable cash flow;
- Access his personal network of vetted advisors and real estate operators who provide their expertise on curated investments in low volatility, "boring" markets;
- Obtain higher returns and peace-of-mind by leveraging the collective bargaining power of the community to ensure that deals are market clearing and that investor principal is properly secured; and
- Be part of a mastermind group of supportive professionals who share information, offer valuable insights, review investment opportunities, and celebrate successes together.
Freedom Founders Educational Resources Available For All
Through his books and no-cost articles, blog, videos, newsletter, Dentist Freedom Blueprint Podcast at https://dentistfreedomblueprint.com/, and more, anyone can easily obtain Dr. Phelps' latest insights on the economy, alternative retirement plans with passive income from real estate investing and "next" steps to build a solid financial future.
Site visitors can access new content each week, learn about live online presentations and apply for upcoming events in 2023.
"Freedom Founders changed how I view my practice. It's changed how I work… I feel much more knowledgeable, more confident, more comfortable with my future and investments," states Dr. Dora Lee DDS, Elite Freedom Founders Member
To learn more about the community and schedule a discovery call, visit https://www.freedomfounders.com/discovery-call/
About Freedom Founders
Freedom Founders is a community founded in 2012 by Dr. David Phelps, DDS that helps dentists, doctors, and other professionals take control of their retirement investments to produce passive cash flow, security, and live life on their terms. To learn more and schedule a Discovery Call, visit http://www.freedomfounders.com.
