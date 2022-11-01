The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale at vFairs is your chance to host an epic event with mega savings and FREE event promotions.
CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the award-winning virtual and hybrid events company, has announced their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale for this Holiday season.
The deal includes a solid 15% discount on their first event with vFairs, though organizers taking advantage of the deal are welcome to host the event they've purchased at anytime. The sale launched today, and will be available throughout the month of November.
Along with the discount, event organizers will also get a chance to promote their event through vFairs social media platform for free. This will be a wonderful opportunity to get more eyes to your planned event as vFairs has more than 20K followers on social media with significant post engagement.
vFairs is a front-runner in the events industry securing 41 badges in the G2 Fall Report 2022, and over 1200 5-star reviews on the G2 platform. This gives them exclusive access to special insights, effective event strategies, case studies, and more. As a bonus, they are also offering a comprehensive 2022 Virtual Events Report that includes all of the same.
The once-a-year discount will help event profs create, plan, and execute successful events. vFairs is a Leader and Best Performer according to this quarter's G2 Report and this can be your chance to host epic events with them at discounted prices.
"We are ecstatic to bring an exciting offer to anyone interested in hosting great events that pack a punch! The jaw-dropping discount bundle is a chance that you don't want to miss. We've just made you an offer you can't refuse," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale will be live until November 30, 2022. Interested event profs can click here to get started.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual, hybrid & in-person events platform that helps organizations of all sizes, industries, and regions conduct memorable online events to achieve real business results. The virtual platform and mobile app offer versatile features and customization options. They also offer exceptional customer support consistently rated #1 on third-party sites like G2 and Capterra. This is why top organizations around the world have chosen vFairs to host Virtual Conferences, Online Trade Shows, Job Fairs, Virtual Training & more.
